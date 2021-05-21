Photos: Garrick Higgo hits his shot on the practice range ahead of the first round of the 2021 PGA Championship at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Hide Caption 1 of 13

Photos: Webb Simpson greets fans as the walks to the second fairway during the first round. Hide Caption 2 of 13

Photos: Brendan Steele hits his third shot on the 15th hole. Hide Caption 3 of 13

Photos: John Daly plays his shot on the first hole out of the sand during the first round. Hide Caption 4 of 13

Photos: Wyndham Clark points to the direction of an errant tee shot on the eighth hole. Hide Caption 5 of 13

Photos: Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama looks on near the 17th green during the first round. Hide Caption 6 of 13

Photos: Brian Gay hits out of the rough on the 16th hole. Hide Caption 7 of 13

Photos: Brooks Koepka hits his tee shot on the seventh hole. Hide Caption 8 of 13

Photos: Adam Scott walks up the third fairway during the first round. Hide Caption 9 of 13

Photos: Tim Pearce plays his shot off the 17th tee. Hide Caption 10 of 13

Photos: Dustin Johnson signs autographs for fans on the 18th hole during practice. Hide Caption 11 of 13

Photos: An alligator crosses the sixth green during a practice round prior to the major. Hide Caption 12 of 13