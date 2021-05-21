'Got lucky there, could have been a 10': Shane Lowry plays shot from the beach during PGA Championship

By Ben Morse, CNN

Updated 12:59 PM ET, Fri May 21, 2021

Garrick Higgo hits his shot on the practice range ahead of the first round of the 2021 PGA Championship at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort.
Garrick Higgo hits his shot on the practice range ahead of the first round of the 2021 PGA Championship at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort.
Webb Simpson greets fans as the walks to the second fairway during the first round.
Webb Simpson greets fans as the walks to the second fairway during the first round.
Brendan Steele hits his third shot on the 15th hole.
Brendan Steele hits his third shot on the 15th hole.
John Daly plays his shot on the first hole out of the sand during the first round.
John Daly plays his shot on the first hole out of the sand during the first round.
Wyndham Clark points to the direction of an errant tee shot on the eighth hole.
Wyndham Clark points to the direction of an errant tee shot on the eighth hole.
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama looks on near the 17th green during the first round.
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama looks on near the 17th green during the first round.
Brian Gay hits out of the rough on the 16th hole.
Brian Gay hits out of the rough on the 16th hole.
Brooks Koepka hits his tee shot on the seventh hole.
Brooks Koepka hits his tee shot on the seventh hole.
Adam Scott walks up the third fairway during the first round.
Adam Scott walks up the third fairway during the first round.
Tim Pearce plays his shot off the 17th tee.
Tim Pearce plays his shot off the 17th tee.
Dustin Johnson signs autographs for fans on the 18th hole during practice.
Dustin Johnson signs autographs for fans on the 18th hole during practice.
An alligator crosses the sixth green during a practice round prior to the major.
An alligator crosses the sixth green during a practice round prior to the major.
Fans walk during a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship.
Fans walk during a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship.
(CNN)He ended up on the beach, but Shane Lowry was looking for his ball rather than where he put his towel and flip-flops.

The Irishman's ball, after a wayward drive on the 16th hole of his second round at the PGA Championship, found the ultimate sand-trap -- the beach of the Kiawah Island's Ocean Course.
With his ball on the beautiful white sand and a long way off course, the reigning Open Championship winner was looking at a costly hole.
      Lowry hits his second shot to the 16th hole from the beach after his tee shot went right and into the dunes.
      Lowry hits his second shot to the 16th hole from the beach after his tee shot went right and into the dunes.
      However, with a fence in his immediate line of sight to contend with and after some serious deliberations with his caddie, Lowry was able to chip back onto the fairway.
        "We got lucky there, could have been a 10," Lowry could be heard saying as he carried his own bag from the beach with his caddie back on the ridge to provide a target line for the ambitious shot.
        And despite his errant start to the hole, Lowry managed to salvage a par on the 608-yard par-five 16th hole, laying up to within 80 yards of the hole, chipping to 20 feet from the hole and rolling in the pressure putt.