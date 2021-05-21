Phil Mickelson sets early lead at PGA Championship, and a chance at history

And, annoyingly for Mickelson, it could have been even better.

The 50-year-old birdied six of his first 11 holes but bogeyed three of the last six to finish the day five-under par and two shots ahead of the chasing pack.

Mickelson plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the 2021 PGA Championship.

But despite the tough ending to his round -- the wind caused havoc as it picked up later on -- Mickelson described having "fun" out on the course.

He got informed midway through his post-round press conference that he was the leader thanks to Branden Grace's double bogey, and he hopes he can hear a similar thing on Sunday.

"So, if you were to tell me that like Sunday night, I'd really enjoy that, but right now there's a lot of work to do," Mickelson said. "I'm not sure it's going to stand today. We'll see. But the fact is I'm heading into the weekend with an opportunity and I'm playing really well and I'm having a lot of fun doing it."

If he is able to hold off his younger competitors, Mickelson would becom