Phil Mickelson sets early lead at PGA Championship, and a chance at history

By Ben Morse, CNN

Updated 2:52 PM ET, Fri May 21, 2021

Garrick Higgo hits his shot on the practice range ahead of the first round of the 2021 PGA Championship at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort.
Garrick Higgo hits his shot on the practice range ahead of the first round of the 2021 PGA Championship at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort.
Webb Simpson greets fans as the walks to the second fairway during the first round.
Webb Simpson greets fans as the walks to the second fairway during the first round.
Brendan Steele hits his third shot on the 15th hole.
Brendan Steele hits his third shot on the 15th hole.
John Daly plays his shot on the first hole out of the sand during the first round.
John Daly plays his shot on the first hole out of the sand during the first round.
Wyndham Clark points to the direction of an errant tee shot on the eighth hole.
Wyndham Clark points to the direction of an errant tee shot on the eighth hole.
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama looks on near the 17th green during the first round.
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama looks on near the 17th green during the first round.
Brian Gay hits out of the rough on the 16th hole.
Brian Gay hits out of the rough on the 16th hole.
Brooks Koepka hits his tee shot on the seventh hole.
Brooks Koepka hits his tee shot on the seventh hole.
Adam Scott walks up the third fairway during the first round.
Adam Scott walks up the third fairway during the first round.
Tim Pearce plays his shot off the 17th tee.
Tim Pearce plays his shot off the 17th tee.
Dustin Johnson signs autographs for fans on the 18th hole during practice.
Dustin Johnson signs autographs for fans on the 18th hole during practice.
An alligator crosses the sixth green during a practice round prior to the major.
An alligator crosses the sixth green during a practice round prior to the major.
Fans walk during a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship.
Fans walk during a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship.
(CNN)Sixteen years after winning his PGA Championship title, Phil Mickelson is roaring back -- with a chance at history.

The five-time major winner carved out a two-shot lead for himself on Friday at the 103rd edition of the competition.
And, annoyingly for Mickelson, it could have been even better.
    The 50-year-old birdied six of his first 11 holes but bogeyed three of the last six to finish the day five-under par and two shots ahead of the chasing pack.
      READ: How Hideki Matsuyama became Japan's new national hero
        Mickelson plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the 2021 PGA Championship.
        But despite the tough ending to his round -- the wind caused havoc as it picked up later on -- Mickelson described having "fun" out on the course.
        He got informed midway through his post-round press conference that he was the leader thanks to Branden Grace's double bogey, and he hopes he can hear a similar thing on Sunday.
          "So, if you were to tell me that like Sunday night, I'd really enjoy that, but right now there's a lot of work to do," Mickelson said. "I'm not sure it's going to stand today. We'll see. But the fact is I'm heading into the weekend with an opportunity and I'm playing really well and I'm having a lot of fun doing it."
          If he is able to hold off his younger competitors, Mickelson would becom