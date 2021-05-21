(CNN) —

Olivia Rodrigo really may be Taylor Swift’s biggest fan.

The “Driver’s License” singer has given Swift a writing credit on her debut album, “Sour,” for the song “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.” Swift and her longtime producer Jack Antonoff are listed because the song is a nod to Swift’s lucky number, 13 and was inspired by “New Year’s Day” from Swift’s 2017 album, “Reputation.”

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Swift and Antonoff included when the songwriting and production credits for Rodrigo’s highly anticipated debut album were released on Thursday.

While Rodrigo credits her idol, Swift and Antonoff did not actually collaborate on the track, according to a report by Rolling Stone.

Rodrigo met Swift for the first time in person at the Brit Awards this month, where she gave Swift a handwritten letter and took a picture together backstage.

“Sour” drops today.