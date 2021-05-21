(CNN) —

All over Canada, flowers are in bloom and temperatures are rising; at long last, summer is on its way. After months spent inside working from home or attending virtual school, it’s no wonder Canadians can’t wait to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.

But even though there’s more opportunity to spend time in nature, you do still have to work and kids still need to study, and that means plenty of loungewear looks are still in store. If your regular lockdown uniform of sweatpants and fleece sweaters has you feeling too warm now that the sun is shining again, it’s time to stock up on some breezy at-home ’fits that were made for summertime.

Read on for some summery comfy clothes in lighter fabrics and bright prints that are sure to boost your mood and still have you feeling good as the weather gets hotter.

Summer loungewear for women

Tank Set ($98; thisisj.com)

This is J Tank Set

This Is J is a Canadian company producing ethically made pyjamas and loungewear right here in Canada. All the pattern designs are hand-drawn by the owner, Jaimie Harris. Pick up a pair of the incredibly comfortable bamboo PJs and you’ll find it hard to take them off in the morning. Luckily, the huge range of styles still work well for virtual meetings and working from home.

Good to Go Short-Sleeve Romper ($79; knix.ca)

Knix Good to Go Short-Sleeve Romper

You know Canadian brand Knix for its super-comfortable bras and underwear, but it also makes a range of loungewear. This romper is made from modal (an eco-friendly plant-derived fabric that is soft against your skin) and is so easy to accessorize and style for day or evening wear. Available in sizes S to XXXL.

Jhsnjnr Women’s Cozy Tracksuit (starting at $30.99; amazon.ca)

Jhsnjnr Jhsnjnr Women's Cozy Tracksuit

Swap out your long-sleeve sweatshirt set and opt for a tank top version of this work-from-home uniform. Available in four colours, it also features ruching on the legs and a drawstring waist.

SeSe Code Women’s Drawstring Elastic Waistband Workout Sport Shorts (starting at $33.88; amazon.ca)

SeSe Code SeSe Code Women's Drawstring Elastic Waistband Workout Sport Shorts

Go from your morning run straight to a video conference in these versatile shorts, available in five colours, including a vivid aqua blue. The moisture-wicking fabric will keep you comfortable even after a hard workout.

Cyenaly Women’s Cute Pyjamas Short Set ($33.99; amazon.ca)

Cyenaly Cyenaly Women's Cute Pyjamas Short Set

Mix and match the tank top and shorts with other basics in your wardrobe or wear them as a complete set for a cute coordinated look. Choose from leaf, flamingo, multicolour or leopard print designs.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Standard Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit ($40; amazon.ca)

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Standard Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit

Make mornings easy with this one-piece outfit from Amazon Essentials. It comes in six colours and sizes XS to XXL. The ankle cuffs and drawstring waist give a nice silhouette to this relaxed look.

Bsubseach Women’s Print Turkish Kaftan ($31.99; amazon.ca)

Bsubseach Bsubseach Women's Print Turkish Kaftan

Take a mental trip back to the 1970s and channel your inner hippie chick with a bright and breezy, easy-to-wear kaftan. Available in 20 different patterns and colours, you’re sure to find a summery design to brighten your mood.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Solid Surplice Dress (starting at $29.20; amazon.ca)

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Solid Surplice Dress

For days spent running errands, attending meetings or just walking about town, throw on this pretty and simple dress offered in six colours. The V-neck and gentle gathering at the waist create a fit and flare silhouette that flatters all body types.

T-Shirt Top + Harem Pant Set ($153; thisisj.com)

This is J T-Shirt Top + Harem Pant Set

This T-shirt and harem pant set in a bamboo and spandex blend feels as cozy as pyjamas but looks chic enough to run errands in, especially if you choose a design with a block colour shirt. It’s available in eight styles and patterns and sizes XS to XXL — plus, spend over $100 and you’ll benefit from free shipping across Canada.

Mordenmiss Women’s Linen Ankle Pants ($39.99; amazon.ca)

Mordenmiss Mordenmiss Women's Linen Ankle Pants

These linen cropped pants are lightweight and breathable no matter the temperature. They have an elasticated waist for comfort and a relaxed style. Choose from orange, yellow, gray or a natural hue and pair with a simple T-shirt.

Summer loungewear for men

Poplin & Co Banana Pineapple Short-Sleeve Shirt ($79; adessoman.com)

Adesso Man Poplin & Co Banana Pineapple Short-Sleeve Shirt

You might not be able to travel to the tropics right now, but you can still liven up your wardrobe with some fun tropical prints like this stylish pineapple shirt from Calgary-based men’s lifestyle brand Adesso Man.

Nautica Men’s Short-Sleeve Solid Crewneck T-Shirt (starting at $15.89; amazon.ca)

Nautica Nautica Men's Short-Sleeve Solid Crewneck T-Shirt

Welcome the summer season with these affordable T-shirts in a huge range of bright and cheerful colours. They are made from 100% cotton and come in a wide variety of sizes to suit all body types.

Spring Summer Nightgown Cotton Kimono ($40.75; amazon.ca)

Pigeon Fleet Spring Summer Nightgown Cotton Kimono

Now’s the time to switch over your wardrobes and put all your winter gear away in storage. As you pack up your snowpants and bulky sweaters, also pack away your big towelling bathrobe and treat yourself to a lighter-weight spring option like this Japanese-inspired kimono.

Southpole Men’s Basic Fleece Marled Jogger Pant (starting at $31.66; amazon.ca)

Southpole Southpole Men's Basic Fleece Marled Jogger Pant

Summer weather can be unpredictable, so a warm pair of joggers for cooler evenings is always a good idea. This pair from Southpole has a narrow leg so they don’t look too scruffy, and they come in five different colours.

French Terry Sweatshort ($68; tentree.ca)

Tentree French Terry Sweatshort

Keep all the comfort of your favourite sweatpants in a summery design with these soft French terry organic cotton shorts. Feel good about your purchase from this sustainable and ethical Canadian brand — for every item Tentree sells, the company plants 10 trees.

Summer footwear

Two24 Penny ($149.95; ariat.com)

Ariat Two24 Penny

Is there anything more indicative of summertime than a pair of classic white running shoes? This pair from Ariat also comes in a blush pink shade and black. The removable foam footbed creates amazing comfort, while the premium leather looks great and is breathable all day long. Order online or check out its extensive list of Canadian retailers across the country.

Taos Footwear Women’s Z Soul Sneaker (starting at $323.64; amazon.ca)

Taos Taos Footwear Women's Z Soul Sneaker

Inject a pop of florals into your look with these cute and comfortable shoes from Taos. The innovative footbed offers arch, heel and metatarsal support to reduce fatigue and prevent foot pain. So not only will you look cute, you’ll be walking on air all day long.

Casual Nylon Women’s Boots ($130; bogsfootwear.ca)

Bogs Footwear Casual Nylon Women's Boots

Trust Bogs, the brand that knows inclement weather, to create a perfect summer pair of boots. This colourful pair, available in indigo or jade, features a water-resistant upper that can handle plenty of puddle hopping, but they are also light and comfortable enough for long walks. Free shipping is available across Canada.

Kicker Mid Sharks ($60; bogsfootwear.ca)

Bogs Footwear Kicker Mid Sharks

As the puddles start to dry up, it can be hard to know what type of shoes to get for active kids. Rain boots can limit their mobility, but regular running shoes can be hard to clean. That’s why Bogs Kickers are a perfect choice. Kids can put them on all by themselves with their easy-on straps, and if they do get dirty, they can simply be thrown in the washing machine. Available in a variety of patterns, including sharks and flowers.

Caterpillar Unisex Stormers 6-Inch St Industrial Boot (starting at $199.84; amazon.ca)

Caterpillar Caterpillar Unisex Stormers 6-Inch St Industrial Boot

You know that the weather in Canada likes to keep us all on our toes, and in many parts of the country spring is swiftly followed by a brief second winter. Keep this pair of hard-wearing boots by the back door and you’ll be prepared for rain and even a late season blast of snow or ice. Plus, the cheery yellow colour will help to get you in a summer mood.

Adidas Men’s Grand Court Tennis Shoes (starting at $79.99; amazon.ca)

Adidas Adidas Men's Grand Court Tennis Shoes

Go for a retro look with this classic pair of white Adidas running shoes. They look great with jeans or shorts, and the bright white colour is perfect for summer days when the sun is shining.