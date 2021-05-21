(CNN) —

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Hydro Flask drinkware and more, discounted appliances from Best Buy and savings on all things outdoors from REI. All that and more below.

REI REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this summer, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer’s Anniversary Sale, which happens to be its biggest sale of the year, is here, so you can save on all the gear you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: All REI Co-op brand clothing is 30% off, camping gear is up to 25% off, footwear is up to 25% off and apparel from top brands like Cotopaxi and Arc’tyrex is up to 25% off — just to name a few of the stellar deals happening now.

The Home Depot The Home Depot

Summer has officially arrived at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s Memorial Day Savings event, shoppers save up big on more than 20,000 items necessary to usher in a new season, including outdoor power tools, cleaning products, grills, patio furniture and more. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your home and outdoor space.

Adidas Adidas

It’s Members Week at Adidas, which means Creators Club members (it’s free to join!) get access to exclusive savings all week long. Starting now, when you spend $150 on shoes, apparel or anything else from the top activewear brand, you’ll get a $40 voucher to redeem in June (just be sure to sign into your account before you checkout). Plus, there’s a new deal to take advantage of every day: On Friday, save on Ultraboost 21 sneakers with code BOOST; on Saturday, snag tees and shorts for $20 with code STOCKUP; and on Sunday, load up on loungewear for $40 with code LOUNGE.

Best Buy Best Buy

If you’re in need of a new appliance — large or small — check out Best Buy’s Memorial Day deals. Starting now, you can save on everything from washers and dryers to refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and much more. If you’re looking for a more subtle upgrade, bring home a new air fryer or AC unit at a discount instead.

Hydro Flask Hydro Flask

Drink in some deals on gear from Hydro Flask during this sitewide sale. The brand’s beloved water bottles, coolers, not to mention lids, tumblers, cooler cups and more are all 25% off during the Summer Sale for a limited time. Now’s your chance to pick out your favorite color and experience Hydro Flask’s lauded double-walled vacuum insulation that’s adept at keeping cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for yourself.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Apple Mac Mini, 256GB ($599.99, originally $669.99; amazon.com)

Apple Apple Mac Mini, 256GB

The brand-new Mac Mini, powered by Apple’s M1 chip, features a 3x performance boost, a 6x graphical jump and a 15x machine learning improvement when compared to the previous model. And right now the 256GB model is down to $599.99 at Amazon from its regular price of $669.99 — the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Macy’s

Macy's Macy's

Macy’s is marking down more than 50,000 items (yes, you read that right!) from brands you love — from clothes and shoes to homewares — at the Summer Sale. Use code SUMMER to take up to 25% off select regular-price and clearance items. Among the deals are coveted clothes, beauty products, home goods (like a Homesick candle, a Kitchenaid stand mixer and a set of Samsonite luggage) and much, much more.

Rocketbook Mini Smart Reusable Notebook ($12.87, originally $16; amazon.com)

Amazon Rocketbook Mini Smart Reusable Notebook

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag a mini flip version (and pen!) for just $12.87 — the lowest price we’ve seen since January.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.

Etsy

Etsy Etsy

Just in time for the kickoff of summer, some of your favorite makers on Etsy are discounting items that can make your outdoor space especially great. Etsy’s first-ever Outdoor Sales Event starts today and features up to 20% off unique, thoughtfully crafted patio furniture, backyard entertaining essentials, lawn games and more. Shop now, and prepare to spend lots of time outside enjoying your haul.

Allswell

Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses at Allswell’s Memorial Day sale. Use code MEMDAY to take 20% off any of the brand’s ultra-comfortable mattresses. Choose from a range of hybrid models that are sure to give you the sweetest of dreams this summer.

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair ($352.75, originally $415; amazon.com)

Steelcase Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair

If you’re working from home, a good office chair is a must-have item, so take advantage of some savings on the Steelcase Series 1, our favorite office chair (read more about that here); we still gave the Steelcase Series 1 a perfect score in terms of build, ease of assembly and quality of materials, not to mention its lifetime warranty. And right now it’s down to $352.75 — more than $60 off its usual price tag and the lowest price we’ve seen this year — in select colors, including neutral Graphite and bold Concord.

Roku Ultra ($69, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Roku Ultra

Just in time for the return of summertime series, our favorite streaming device, the Roku Ultra, is down to just $69 — that’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. This 2020 version of the box is faster than its predecessor, thanks to a new quad-core processor, and it boasts Dolby Vision HDR support and improved Wi-Fi performance too. Plus, we trust the Roku Ultra to upscale content, delivering the best picture possible on your TV with zero lag time. Read more about why it’s our top streaming device pick here.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 ($18.50, originally $32.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Eufy Smart Scale C1

The Eufy Smart Scale C1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $18.50 for it when you use code EUFYSCALE at checkout and clip the on-page 15% off coupon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

Tile Trackers (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Tile Trackers

Keep track of all your stuff with these deals on Tile trackers. Right now both the Tile Mate (ideal for keys, bags and more) and the Tile Slim (perfect for keeping in your wallet) are marked down, so you’ll save money and any time spent looking for lost items.

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Systems, Routers and Extenders (starting at $71; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Systems, Routers and Extenders

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, or just pick up a single router or an extender or two to upgrade your existing setup. The highly rated mesh Wi-Fi system happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Overstock

Overstock Overstock

Memorial Day has arrived early at Overstock. The retailer’s blowout runs through the upcoming long week and features up to 70% off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

The Company Store

The Company Store The Company Store

Treat yourself to new bedding, bath linens, home decor and much more at The Company Store’s Semi-Annual Sale with promo code E21SUMMER. You can also take up to 25% off everything you need to build the best bed possible for summer, including lightweight sheets and blankets. Plus, you’ll find discounts on all the other linens you need to make your house a home.

Apple Watch Series 6 ($329.99, originally $399.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Apple Watch Series 6

If you’ve had your eye on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, you can save on the 40-millimeter GPS Product Red version starting now at B&H Photo Video. This model is down to $329.99 — that’s $70 off the list price of $399.99 and $10 away from the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular model. Just be sure to snag yours before this hot item sells out.

Ulta

Ulta Ulta

Get your best mane ever with savings on all things hair at Ulta’s latest sale. The Gorgeous Hair Event runs today through May 29 and features up to 50% off hair care essentials, with new deals happening every week — and every day. For now, you can score salon-quality shampoo and conditioner sets for as low as $26 and savings on select products from top brands like Redken and Bed Head.

Apple Pencil, 2nd Generation ($109.99, originally $129; woot.com)

Apple Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil is equipped to truly transform your iPad experience, and right now the second-generation model is down to just $109.99, about $10 away from its lowest price ever, at Woot!. The tool is designed to be as fluid and responsive as a traditional writing instrument, not to mention the handiness of its magnetic attachment and pairing to your iPad. Just note: It’s only compatible with iPad Air (fourth generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third and fourth generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (first and second generation).

Away

Away Away

Even if you don’t have any trips planned right now, you’ll want to shop Away’s latest sale event in preparation for the next time you hit the road. The Instagram-favorite travel brand is beloved by celebrities and, well, us — Underscored named the company’s Carry-On the best overall carry-on luggage — and now you can save when you bundle sets of two or three suitcases together. These coveted suitcases would make ideal gifts for grads or moms; don’t forget to personalize with one of the new monogram colors, just launched today.

