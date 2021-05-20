Western drought worsens and winds pick up, fueling wildfire concerns for millions

(CNN) Wildfires remain a growing concern with over 4 million people under red flag warnings, as drought conditions across the western US continue to worsen.

There have already been 13 red flag warnings issued in California so far this year, the most year-to-date since 2014 when more than 40 were issued by this time of year.

Winds could gust up to 65 mph in some locations the next two days. The combination of high winds with dry soil and air are the ideal ingredients for wildfires to get started and rapidly spread.

The best chance for fires on Friday will be across southern Utah and northern Arizona, according to the Storm Prediction Center, and that will persist through at least Saturday.

"Five to 15% relative humidity values are expected from southern Arizona into central Utah, and fuel conditions will remain supportive of wildfire spread," says the Storm Prediction Center. The severe drought conditions often add fuel to these fires.

