A suspect was captured in Utah after a chase in a deputy's stolen vehicle

(CNN) A traffic stop north of Scipio, Utah, resulted in a deputy's truck being stolen, a shootout with police and the suspect apprehended after a chase on Wednesday.

Interstate 15 in Juab County, approximately 100 miles south of Salt Lake City, reopened Wednesday evening following a manhunt in which the suspect allegedly stole a vehicle and later fired at officers.

"During the course of that stop, the suspect they had detained was able to steal a deputy's truck," Juab County Sheriff Doug Anderson said in a press conference Wednesday night.

Juab County Sheriff Doug Anderson speaks to media following a police chase and shootout Wednesday.

Gunfire was exchanged with state troopers on the side of the highway after the vehicle crashed, according to Utah Highway Patrol Col. Michael Rapich.

"There was an exchange of gunfire between that suspect and our troopers that were on scene at the time. During that exchange of gunfire, there was a civilian that was injured," Rapich said, adding that the civilian was transported to a local hospital.

Read More