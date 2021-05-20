One dead in incident involving suspected smuggling boat near San Diego

(CNN) One person is confirmed dead after an incident involving a suspected smuggling vessel off the coast of San Diego Thursday morning.

At least 15 migrants are in custody after US Customs and Border Patrol agents rescued them from their panga-style smuggling boat, according to CBP.

The San Diego Police Department reported one dead but details are still developing. According to CBP, one person was in critical condition; it's unclear if that is the person who died.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to CBP, which described the incident in an email to CNN as a "smuggling event/boat."

CBP agents spotted the boat at 5:10 a.m. local time off the coast of Point Loma, the agency said in a statement. "At 5:20 a.m., agents onshore observed several people from the boat in distress in the water near La Jolla Children's Pool."

Read More