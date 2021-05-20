Yankees' Corey Kluber throws the 6th MLB no-hitter in 2021. It's the 2nd within 24 hours

(CNN) For the second night in a row, there has been a no-hitter in a Major League Baseball game.

Corey Kluber of the New York Yankees was the latest to accomplish the feat, against the Texas Rangers in Arlington on Wednesday. The Yankees won 2-0, with a lone walk costing Kluber a perfect game.

"It was a lot of fun," Kluber said afterward. "It was a special night, I've never been part of one, witnessed one, let alone thrown one," adding that he did not begin thinking about the possible no-hitter until the sixth inning and wasn't "all-in" on the thought until the ninth.

Kluber is the first Yankee to toss a no-hitter since David Cone pitched a perfect game against the Montreal Expos in 1999, according to the team.

Kluber, third from right, celebrates with teammates after completing a no-hitter Wednesday.

