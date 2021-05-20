The death of a 17-year-old Asian American in her Colorado home is now being investigated as a hate crime

(CNN) The 2017 death of an Asian American teenager in her Colorado home is now being investigated as a hate crime, according to the FBI.

Maggie Long's body was found after officials responded to a house fire in Bailey, Colorado, the FBI said. According to 911 calls, there reportedly were people inside the residence causing damage, the FBI said. The report said at least one male was on the property.

The crime scene investigation, the FBI said, revealed a physical altercation took place between Long and her assailants before the fire started. The agency reported the suspects stole a Beretta handgun, an AK-47-style rifle, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, a green safe and jade figurine.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office ruled Long's death on December 1, 2017, as a homicide, the FBI said.

The FBI's Denver office didn't say which form of bias is being investigated in Long's case. The agency defines a hate crime as criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by the offender's bias against a religion, disability, ethnicity/national origin, sexual orientation, gender or gender identity.

