Paris (CNN) German firm TUV Rheinland was negligent in awarding safety certificates to a French company which made faulty breast implants, a Paris court ruled, a decision advocacy groups said paved the way for thousands of women worldwide to seek damages.

More than 300,000 women received implants that were made in the 10 years up to 2010 by PIP (Poly Implant Prothese) and filled with cheap, industrial-grade silicone not cleared for human use.

"It's a relief," one victim who identified herself as Christine told a news conference. "The legal process ends today but it doesn't end here for my health. I still have silicone in my body."

The case was brought by women who said they had suffered long-term health problems after receiving the PIP implant.

Surgeons remove a broken PIP breast implant in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 25, 2012.

Hundreds among them should be compensated, the court ruled, though it dismissed the request for damages by several hundred others.

