(CNN) —

After many, many customer requests, eco-friendly footwear brand Rothy’s has finally dropped its first line of men’s shoes. The company is originally known for its super-comfy woven flats for women, but these two new men’s styles — a reimagined driving loafer and a sneaker — are classics in the making. Both are knit from 100% recycled materials and made to last.

Rothy’s also went one step further when it was designing its men’s line: The company conducted eight rounds of fit testing to make sure the shoes were comfortable to wear right out of the box. After all, there’s nothing worse than getting blisters the first time you take new shoes out for a spin. Did we mention you can toss them in the wash too?

The drop also happens to be just in time for Father’s Day (that’s June 20!). Here’s a breakdown of each style:

The RS01 Sneaker ($175; rothys.com)

Rothy's The RS01 Sneaker

There are few things quite as satisfying as a pair of fresh white sneakers — until you put them on and they start to uncomfortably rub against your feet. These shoes have the added bonus of being thoroughly tested to make sure they’re comfortable from the get-go. They look great too, with streamlined styling that’s timeless and modern.

The Driving Loafer ($185; rothys.com)

Rothy's The Driving Loafer

This driving loafer is a fresh take on a classic, with a traditional nubby sole that’s a signature of the style and a range of rich colors to pair with casual looks. They’re available in navy, black, forest camo and desert camo, so guys can go as bold (or as subtle) as they want. Just like the RS01, these are sustainable, so what’s good for your feet is good for the planet too.