(CNN) —

Swimsuit shopping is famously the worst kind of shopping, especially if you struggle to find suits that marry comfort, support, style and a pinch of sex appeal, not to mention actual availability in your size — the unicorn of bathing suits, if you will. But Cuup Swim, the new line of bikinis from direct-to-consumer lingerie brand Cuup, comes pretty close to making all those aforementioned pain points completely moot with its latest release.

Cuup has brought its bra-fitting expertise to the swimwear game with a bikini top that comes in a whopping 53 sizes — 30A to 42F, plus seven bottom sizes: XS to XXXL — to truly suit all body types.

The collection includes three underwire top styles inspired by the brand’s beloved bras: the Scoop, a top that’s designed for more active days in the water; the Plunge, a minimal yet ultra-supportive triangle-like top; and the Balconette, a take on the sexy bra style that’s made to be modern and movable for days spent poolside or on the shore. Not to mention there are three bottom styles too: the classic Bikini, the high-cut Highwaist and the Tap, a high-waisted option with more hip coverage. All the styles are constructed from luxe nylon fabric that’s anything but flimsy and come in five bold colors — Black, White, Seaweed, Lava and Earth — that are sure to complement any skin tone.

Cuup Cuup Swim

The Scoop ($98; shopcuup.com )

The Plunge ($98; shopcuup.com )

The Balconette ($98; shopcuup.com )

The Bikini ($68; shopcuup.com )

The Highwaist ($68; shopcuup.com )

The Tap ($68; shopcuup.com)

And while Cuup Swim certainly satisfies when it comes to style options, the fit is where the suits truly shine. To take the guesswork out of buying bathing suits, Cuup offers all customers a virtual fitting with its team of Fit Therapists. Cuup sent me a suit to try for myself, but the fitting I did beforehand proved most invaluable; my Fit Therapist Tania talked me through how to measure my chest (using a Lightning cable and a ruler, no less!), and had helpful recommendations based on my personal style and fit preferences. The result was a swimsuit top that fit perfectly right out of the box in a size that I never would have known to choose for myself.

Cuup Cuup Swim

My colleagues, who also received a Cuup suit to try in varied styles and sizes, agreed that the fit was unparalleled — commerce editor Rachel Lubitz and associate editor Kiana Murden both noted that the top was equal parts supportive, flattering and comfortable to wear (no poking underwire or uncomfortably constricting band here). Plus, we all raved about the marvel of adjustable straps (seriously, why don’t all bathing suits have adjustable straps?) and silky material.

Cuup Swim tops retail for $98, while the bottoms go for $68 — though, these bikinis are certainly worth the price. After all, finding the perfect unicorn of a swimsuit that checks all the boxes? That’s priceless.