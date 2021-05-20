(CNN) —

Baby showers are a time when you simply can’t phone your gift in. Why? Because these parents need your help! Whether this is their first or fourth kid, new babies require lots of shiny new things, from pacifiers and play mats to sleek whips (aka strollers), swings, carriers and more. Lots, lots more.

To help guide you through this dizzying prezzie process, we’ve scoured the internet to find gifts for boys, for girls and for parents who are keeping it all gender-neutral that all the parents want right now, which start at just five bucks…and go way, way up.

Baby shower gift ideas

Savor Personalized Baby Keepsake Library ($120; uncommongoods.com)

Storing all the sentimental treasure from baby’s life — a lost tooth, a lock of hair, a tiny pair of shoes — is no easy feat, so give the gift of a gorgeous library to host it all. Cloth-covered, this organizer includes one box for compartmentalizing all the objects and another for cataloging sonograms, birth announcements and more. Bonus: Baby’s name can be monogrammed on the library cover. (For $80, you can get a similar version minus the customization.)

Artifact Uprising Baby Book: The Story of You ($99; artifactuprising.com)

We’re just going to go out and say it: This is the most elegant baby book of all time! A modern spin on the options of yore, Artifact Uprising’s book is filled with thoughtful prompts for anecdotes, photos, keepsakes and more. Bonus: Each one comes with a code for a free set of the brand’s Everyday Prints, which seamlessly fit into the book’s photo slots.

Kissy Kissy Days of the Week Onesies Set ($119; maisonette.com)

From one of our fave baby fashion brands — known for its silky soft Peruvian pima cotton — comes this set of adorable days-of-the-week onesies. Complete with lap shoulder necklines (for easy undressing when the inevitable spit-up occurs!), the Kissy Kissy onesies set is perfect for pairing with cozy pants or rocking solo. More to know: An option with more pink than blue is also available.

Philips Avent Soothie Snuggle Pacifier Holder ($14.88; amazon.com)

Babies can be incredibly picky when it comes to their pacifiers, which is why it’s good to have a few (OK, many!) options on hand when the little bundle arrives. More than 11,000 Amazon users rave about this Philips Avent Soothie because it comes with a cozy, detachable animal that is said to calm, distract and even lull babes right to sleep. Available in four versions (seal, giraffe, elephant and monkey), the pacifier is a great choice for kids of any gender.

Freshly Picked Baby Moccasin ($29.99; buybuybaby.com)

We simply can’t have baby’s feet going uncovered, but just any shoe won’t do. For newborns, our top choice is always going to be a Freshly Picked moccasin, which is equal parts soft, stretchy and super cute.

Personalized Baseball Babysuit ($38; uncommongoods.com)

If baby is being born into a family of baseball fanatics, trust us, this gift is going to be the star of the shower. We love the customization option and that it’s available in sizes newborn to 24 months. And if football is the family’s game of choice, don’t worry, there’s an option for them too! Reminder: The onesie takes about 10 days to two weeks to arrive, so be sure to order in advance.

Comotomo Baby Bottle, Set of 2 ($19.99, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

Mamas looooove these bottles — including A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Gal Gadot — and it’s because most babies take to it right away since the nipple so closely resembles the real thing. Beyond that, highlights include dual air vents preventing colic and gassiness and a wide opening for easy cleaning.

Itsy Ritzy Sweetie Soother Pacifier ($8.99; target.com)

These sweet pacifiers from Target brand Itsy Ritzy are made of food-grade silicone and have large holes for ventilation, and they’re dishwasher-friendly. Did we mention they’ve racked up more than 530 positive reviews? Yep, it’s a no-brainer.

KinseyGraceCo Baby Girl Headband (starting at $5.50; etsy.com)

Etsy has a treasure trove of baby headband selections, including these cuties from KinseyGraceCo, each of which have a big ol’ bow. If you’re more into baby turbans, check out a super-cute option here.

Little Giraffe Luxe Baby Blanket ($94; nordstrom.com)

Yes, this is a splurge, and yes, baby needs it! In all seriousness, though, parents can never have enough soft blankets on hand for getting baby cozy and warm, and this ultra-plush Little Giraffe stunner is perfect for tossing in the stroller, playing on the floor or just snuggling with during a feeding session.

Lewis Swaddle ($28; maisonette.com)

Founded by two working mamas — one an illustrator, one an architect — Lewis is a totally chic, whimsical line of bedding, jammies, swaddles and more that are all designed to “feel childlike, not childish,” according to the brand. And, um, we’re obsessed.

While anything from Lewis will be a home-run gift, the 47-inch-by-47-inch swaddles made from organic muslin are seriously versatile, perfect for actually swaddling the babe, adding a layer of warmth on a chilly day or blocking sun during a stroller nap. Let’s talk about those artful prints, shall we? We can’t get enough of the alligators, oysters, blowfish and parsnips.

4Moms Mamaroo 4 Infant Seat ($219.99; amazon.com)

Since launching just over a decade ago, the Mamaroo has soothed more than 1 million babies and is now available in 55 countries. There’s a reason for that: It’s an amazing rocker that will be used constantly in the early weeks and months of parenthood.

Swaying up and down and side to side — just like a parent would when trying to soothe a fussy baby — the Mamaroo works to calm and even lull babies to sleep while busy parents can make dinner or answer an email. This is the cheapest option, but if you spend 30 bucks more you can upgrade the fabric to a cool mesh or cute geometric pattern.

Baby Shusher Sleep Miracle ($34.99; amazon.com)

Sleep-deprived parents everywhere are obsessed with the Baby Shusher, which emits a real human voice that “shhhhh’s” your little one to sleep. Comprising a 15- and 30-minute timer as well as an adjustable volume, the ultra-portable device can be used at home or on the go.

Doona Car Seat & Stroller ($499; amazon.com)

Meet Doona, the first-ever car seat/stroller combo that has taken the market by storm. Beloved by celeb parents like Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Shay Mitchell, the Doona transforms from a car seat to a stroller in seconds with the simple push of a button.

More about that car seat, though: Complete with five-point harness, the Doona is comprised of baby-safe materials, has side impact protection and anti-rebound protection and is aircraft-approved. Which is all to say that it’s very, very safe. And very convenient, considering it’s two products in one, allowing parents to run errands and safely hop into the car with ease.

Ergobaby Omni Breeze ($200; amazon.com)

There are countless times during baby’s first weeks and months on earth when they need their parents…but the parents also need to get stuff done! This carrier allows parents to literally carry their baby on their chest while also having their hands free to tackle all of life’s tasks.

Beloved by celebs like Meghan Markle, Blake Lively and Mandy Moore, Ergobaby is one of our favorite carriers too, and its brand-new Omni Breeze is the best gift ever. An upgrade to the beloved Omni 360 (which is currently $50 cheaper), the Breeze is made with ultra-breathable, lightweight mesh, grows with baby from zero to 48 months and can be rolled up and stored when not in use.

Ubbi Steel Diaper Pail (starting at $69.99; amazon.com)

Finding a diaper pail that isn’t a complete eyesore is a feat unto itself, but finding one that is sleek and incredibly effective at concealing diaper stink? Well, that’s the best gift ever. Available in 11 colorways — from baby pink and blue to a faux marble — this is one present they’ll be thanking you for until their potty-training days come along.

Sophie la Girafe ($22.52, originally $31.38; amazon.com or $24.99; target.com)

You’ve probably spied a Sophie long before this baby shower, peeking out of a stroller or tucked into a diaper bag side pocket, and that’s because babies — and parents — have loved them ever since the product was born in France in 1961. Made from 100% natural rubber, teething babes adore Sophie because her long neck is easy to grasp and because she makes a little squeak when squeezed.

Nuna Leaf Grow ($299.95; nordstrom.com)

For parents interested in a battery- and electricity-free rocker that also packs some major design power, look no further than the Nuna Leaf Grow. Made to grow with the newborn all the way until they’re a big kid looking for a cozy spot to chill out, the rocker has a gentle sway that starts with the push of a hand and lasts for a full two minutes. The Leaf Grow comes with a removable three-point harness and a toy bar, but our favorite feature is how ultra quiet the motor-free rocker is.

Honest Diaper + Wipes Subscription Bundle ($79.95, originally $96.45; honest.com)

Take late-night diaper runs out of the equation for your parents-to-be with Honest’s subscription service. Each delivery includes seven packs of diapers (you can handpick a variety of adorable diaper prints) and four packs of wipes, which can be dropped off every three, four or five weeks. Subscriptions can be managed online, and if you’d rather just give her an Honest gift card, you can grab that here.

Guidecraft Kitchen Helper ($199.95; amazon.com)

Perfect for foodie families, the Guidecraft Kitchen Helper has sold more than 1 million units since it launched in 2008 because it’s really just that good. In a nutshell: The helper provides a safe standing place for kids in the kitchen so they can watch their parent or parents cook, have a counter-side snack or even pitch in on making a pizza, all from their very safe four-sided perch.

We’ve tried this puppy out for ourselves, and it’s a favorite among standing babies all the way up to big kids who still can’t reach the counter, thanks to the adjustable platform height. Did we mention it folds flat when not in use? Done and done.

Hooded Baby Bath Towel ($34.50; minimori.com)

If this isn’t the sweetest gift ever, we don’t know what is! Made from 100% pure micro cotton, the ultra-absorbent towel dries much faster than most, and it’s soft as butter on baby’s skin. We love the personalization detail, the big ol’ hood that will keep away a chill and the fact that it comes in light blue, pink and gray.

DockATot Deluxe (starting at $175; amazon.com)

Sometimes a parent just needs a safe place to lay their little one, and DockATot is answering the prayers of parents everywhere with its soft, cozy “docking station” perfect for chillaxing, tummy time or diaper changes. Created to mimic the womb, the DockATot’s chief selling point is its portability, giving a safe, clean space to play with baby.

The Snoo Smart Sleeper ($1,495, or rent for starting at $139 per month; happiestbaby.com)

If you know, you know: The Snoo is a miracle worker! Created by “The Happiest Baby on the Block” author Dr. Harvey Karp, the Snoo is a smart bassinet that aims to calm fussing and increase sleep — for both babies and parents! — by responding with five levels of rocking motion and sound. A secure swaddle keeps baby ultra safe, the motor is virtually silent and a mobile app ensures parents are completely plugged into their little one’s sleep schedule, both in real time and from previous days/weeks/months.

Having used this gem ourselves for six months, we can say that it’s a game changer in terms of sleep training and alleviating parent exhaustion. But, naturally, it’s expensive, which is why it’s a great group gift, whether you opt to buy it outright (a good option for a family that is likely to grow in a few years) or simply sign up for the brand’s newborn rental program that lasts for six months and costs roughly $700.

Oxo Tot Splash & Store Tub ($59.99; target.com)

We’ve tried many a baby tub in our time, and this one will forever be our favorite. Lightweight and portable, the tub features a narrow side perfect for bathing teensy newborns and a wider, deeper end for bigger babes who can sit up on their own. Our favorite detail, however, is that it folds flat and comes with a hook for hanging, making it ideal for small spaces or anyone who doesn’t want to stare at a gigantic plastic tub when it’s not in use.

Honest Baby Arrival Gift Set ($49.95; honest.com)

Cover all their baby care needs in one fell swoop with this basket full of essentials. From wipes and shampoo (tear-free, of course!) to a cute sampling of the Honest diapers, the assortment all comes in a wooden box with handles that can later be used to corral changing station chaos — win-win!

Lovevery Play Gym ($140; amazon.com)

Play gyms are a must-have for newborns, and this one by Lovevery is a favorite. The mat encourages sensory explorations and promotes brain and skill development, which is fancy lingo to say that it’s chock-full of balls, teethers, high-contrast play cards and textural doodads that will keep babies busy during tummy time, down time and beyond. In addition to being machine-washable, the gym can also turn into a fort when baby becomes a toddler. Our favorite detail: You can fold over different areas of the mat so that baby doesn’t get too stimulated or overwhelmed.

Baby shower gift ideas for guests

RitzyBath Bulk Bath Bomb (starting at $3.50; etsy.com)

Up your guests’ self-care game by gifting them with a yummy bath bomb on their way out. Individually wrapped, the bombs come in two sizes and 10 scents.

PlainJane2424 Baby Shower Seed Packets (starting at $5; etsy.com)

Give a memory that will last a lifetime with these personalized wildflower seed packets. Simply add baby’s name and due date and customize the colors, and your favors will be ready to go.

LoveMiaCo Baby Shower Hair Ties (starting at $3; etsy.com)

Bolster their arsenal of hair ties with these adorable favors that can be customized with everything from “Oh Baby!” to “Ahoy It’s a Boy!” The ties come in dozens of patterns and colors and will likely be put to good use right there and then.

Kate Aspen About to Hatch Stainless Steel Egg Whisk Gift Box, 4-Pack ($23.99; michaels.com)

This “punny” egg whisk will certainly get a laugh from guests, and it will be used long after the shower ends. Available in sets of four, the whisks price out to about six bucks each.