This is what it looks like when a star is born

Photos: Wonders of the universe Astronomers used NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory to study the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A and discovered titanium, shown in light blue, blasting out of it. The colors represent other elements detected, like iron (orange), oxygen (purple), silicon (red) and magnesium (green). Hide Caption 1 of 51

Photos: Wonders of the universe The supermassive black hole at the center of the M87 galaxy, the first to ever be imaged, can now be seen in polarized light. Swirling lines reveal the magnetic field near the edge of the black hole. Hide Caption 2 of 51

Photos: Wonders of the universe This image from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey shows the galaxy J0437+2456, which includes a supermassive black hole at its center that appears to be moving. Hide Caption 3 of 51

Photos: Wonders of the universe This artist's impression shows how the distant quasar P172+18 and its radio jets may have looked 13 billion years ago. The light from the quasar has taken that long to reach us, so astronomers observed the quasar as it looked in the early universe. Hide Caption 4 of 51

Photos: Wonders of the universe This image shows the vicinity of the Tucana II ultrafaint dwarf galaxy, captured by the SkyMapper telescope. Hide Caption 5 of 51

Photos: Wonders of the universe These images show two giant radio galaxies found with using the MeerKAT telescope. The red in both images shows the radio light being emitted by the galaxies against a background of the sky as it is seen in visible light. Hide Caption 6 of 51

Photos: Wonders of the universe This artist's conception of quasar J0313-1806 depicts it as it was 670 million years after the Big Bang. Quasars are highly energetic objects at the centers of galaxies, powered by black holes and brighter than entire galaxies. Hide Caption 7 of 51

Photos: Wonders of the universe Shown here is a phenomenon known as zodiacal light, which is caused by sunlight reflecting off tiny dust particles in the inner solar system. Hide Caption 8 of 51

Photos: Wonders of the universe This artist's impression of the distant galaxy ID2299 shows some of its gas being ejected by a "tidal tail" as a result of a merger between two galaxies. Hide Caption 9 of 51

Photos: Wonders of the universe This diagram shows the two most important companion galaxies to the Milky Way: the Large Magellanic Cloud (left) and the Small Magellanic Cloud. It was made using data from the European Space Agency Gaia satellite. Hide Caption 10 of 51

Photos: Wonders of the universe The Blue Ring Nebula is thought to be a never-before-seen phase that occurs after the merger of two stars. Debris flowing out from the merger was sliced by a disk around one of the stars, creating two cones of material glowing in ultraviolet light. Hide Caption 11 of 51

Photos: Wonders of the universe The red supergiant star Betelgeuse, in the constellation of Orion, experienced unprecedented dimming late in 2019. This image was taken in January using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope. Hide Caption 12 of 51

Photos: Wonders of the universe This is an infrared image of Apep, a Wolf-Rayet star binary system located 8,000 light-years from Earth. Hide Caption 13 of 51

Photos: Wonders of the universe An artist's illustration, left, helps visualize the details of an unusual star system, GW Orionis, in the Orion constellation. The system's circumstellar disk is broken, resulting in misaligned rings around its three stars. Hide Caption 14 of 51