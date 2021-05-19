'Zombie fires' that can survive winter could become more common as temperatures rise

(CNN) As global temperatures rise, the once reliably frozen Arctic has seen a rash of massive wildfires in recent years.

And while biting winter cold and heavy snow are enough to eventually suppress most blazes, scientists say the right conditions can create fires that just will not die.

Like their undead namesakes, these so-called "zombie fires" are tough to kill.

Fed by fuel-rich soils in the Northern Hemisphere and subsisting on the meager oxygen available beneath the snow, zombie fires can smolder for months, long after flames above ground have been extinguished.

And sometimes, fires that have burned all winter long can ignite new blazes the following year after the snow has melted.