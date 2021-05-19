Millions in Texas are under severe weather alerts as storm knocks out power to more than 100,000

(CNN) Millions across Southeast Texas are under severe weather alerts, including flash flood warnings and tornado watches, as torrential rain left more than 100,000 customers without power early Wednesday.

The Houston metro area in Harris County, the state's most populous county, was under a flash flood warning until 12:45 a.m. local time. Areas near College Station and Houston were also under a tornado watch until 2 a.m. as they were expected to experience hail, damaging winds and heavy lighting.

Parts of Austin County, Burleson County, Colorado County, Waller County, Washington County and Wharton County were all under flash flood warnings Tuesday night. Between 2-4 inches of rain have fallen in those counties, and substantial rainfall is expected to continue for the next few hours.

As of early Wednesday, nearly 100,000 customers were without power in Texas, according to the website PowerOutage

Late Tuesday and into Wednesday, between 3-5 inches of rain had fallen. Life-threatening flash flooding was ongoing or expected to begin shortly in creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

