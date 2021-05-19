Kamala Harris to keynote star-studded CNN special honoring Class of 2021

(CNN) CNN will air a star-studded prime-time special on Sunday honoring the class of 2021, as millions of students across the nation graduate following a year shaped by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Graduation 2021: A CNN Special Event" will air Sunday, May 23 at 7 p.m. ET on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.

The special will feature a keynote address from Vice President Kamala Harris along with musical performances from Portugal. The Man, Andy Grammer, Lukas Graham and EARCANDY. Students from the Duke Ellington School of Arts in Washington, DC, and the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City will also perform.

Viewers will hear special messages from Kim Kardashian West, Kristen Bell, Loren Gray, Brianne Howey, Ludacris, Candace Parker, Shaquille O'Neal, OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, Dwyane Wade and Russell Wilson.

The special, hosted by CNN's Brianna Keilar and Don Lemon, comes as many schools across the country plan virtual ceremonies for the second year in a row because of the pandemic. While some schools are finding safe ways to make sure the show goes on, others are opting for remote events once again with hopes that in-person ceremonies will return next year.

