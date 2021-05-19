Amazon will lift its mask mandate for its fully-vaccinated warehouse employees in the United States beginning May 24 in locations where local regulations do not require face coverings, the company informed workers on Wednesday.
To be eligible to stop covering their faces while working, Amazon told employees they must be 14 or more days past their final dose of the vaccine and have a vaccination card as proof, according to a notification Amazon shared with workers in its employee app, called A to Z, viewed by CNN Business.
Amazon (AMZN) confirmed the policy change for field operations employees to CNN Business and pointed to a blog post on the subject.
The news comes after