Lincoln Mitchell ( @LincolnMitchell ) teaches in the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University. His most recent book is "The Giants and Their City: Major League Baseball in San Francisco, 1976-1992." (Kent State University Press, 2021) The opinions expressed here are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was growing more intense and deadly last week, Andrew Yang, a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination in New York City's mayoral race, shifted his focus to the Middle East. "I'm standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists," he tweeted . "The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere."

The fact that Yang's statement, on an issue with little bearing on the future of New York City, generated so much controversy, and the breadth of views candidates have on the conflict, is part of a broader development in New York City politics. In essence, the city appears to be moving away from the ethnic tribalism that has defined the city for decades.

For much of this time, it was expected that candidates for mayor would visit the "three I's" of Israel, Italy and Ireland, during election years or risk losing one of the major ethnic groups in New York. Those days are now firmly in the past.

None of this year's candidates this year are running these kinds of identity-based campaigns. Morales , who is on the left flank of the race, would be the first Latinx mayor of New York, but that has not been the focus of her campaign . Although Adams has a strong base among African American voters in Brooklyn, his campaign is not based primarily on appeals to African American voters, not least because he is one of four Black candidates, along with Morales, McGuire and Maya Wiley, in the race.

Yang's status as a leading candidate -- he was the clear frontrunner until the race tightened last week -- is only possible in post-tribal New York. While Yang has made efforts to become the choice of New York's sizable Orthodox Jewish voting bloc , the rest of his campaign has been built around name recognition from his presidential campaign, his upbeat personality and his penchant for big ideas , albeit ideas that his critics assert are rarely fleshed out.

Yang would become New York's first Asian American mayor, but Asian Americans only represent about 15% of the city's population and because not all are citizens with voting rights an even smaller proportion of the electorate. Moreover, that population is very diverse, including many from South Asia as well as East Asia, and is unlikely to unify behind Yang. Many Asian New Yorkers are Muslim and were not pleased with Yang's Tweet supporting Israel

The nature of this New York City primary, where the race, religion or gender of the candidates are much less important than issues like Yang's Covid recovery plans, Garcia's reputation for a deep understanding of governance, the progressive politics of Wiley, Stringer and Morales, and competing policy proposals on issues from housing to policing to the economy, demonstrates that something has changed in New York City.

It is precisely the diversity of New York City, and of this pool of primary candidates, that has rendered identity politics something of the past. In a city with so many different groups, cross-cutting affiliations and identities, and a pool of candidates that come close to reflecting that breadth, politics can no longer be a simple as taking a position on Israel that pleases one group or having a last name that is familiar to another.