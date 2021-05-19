moving to texas pandemic sg orig_00032422.png
moving to texas pandemic sg orig_00032422.png
Now playing
05:14
Meet the Californians moving to Texas for political reasons
Now playing
04:42
Bank of America CEO on raising minimum wage: It's an investment in our teammates
Used cars sit on the sales lot at Frank Bent's Wholesale Motors on March 15, 2021 in El Cerrito, California. Used car prices have surged 17 percent during the pandemic and economists are monitoring the market as a possible indicator of future increased inflation in the economy overall. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Used cars sit on the sales lot at Frank Bent's Wholesale Motors on March 15, 2021 in El Cerrito, California. Used car prices have surged 17 percent during the pandemic and economists are monitoring the market as a possible indicator of future increased inflation in the economy overall. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Now playing
01:07
Prices are rising as the economy recovers
CNN
Now playing
04:35
Biden on disappointing jobs report: More help is on the way
CNN
Now playing
04:30
Labor secretary on unemployment numbers: We're still recovering
Paul Krugman Amanpour Democratic Primary Economy_00012322.jpg
CNN
Paul Krugman Amanpour Democratic Primary Economy_00012322.jpg
Now playing
02:44
Economist: Don't panic about the latest job numbers
A pedestrian walks by a now hiring sign at Ross Dress For Less store on April 02, 2021 in San Rafael, California. According to a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. economy added 916,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate dropped to 6 percent. Leisure and hospitality jobs led the way with 280,000 new jobs followed by restaurants with 176,000 jobs and construction with 110,000 new positions. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A pedestrian walks by a now hiring sign at Ross Dress For Less store on April 02, 2021 in San Rafael, California. According to a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. economy added 916,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate dropped to 6 percent. Leisure and hospitality jobs led the way with 280,000 new jobs followed by restaurants with 176,000 jobs and construction with 110,000 new positions. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Now playing
02:11
US added fewer jobs for April than expected, leaving economists disappointed
Now playing
03:05
Restaurants, once laying off workers, now can't find enough to hire
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of congress as Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) look on in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of congress as Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) look on in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Now playing
03:20
Biden wants the wealthiest 1% to 'begin to pay their fair share'
DENVER, CO - APRIL 16: Bar Max owner and operator Marshall Smith (R) delivers drinks to vaccinated diners on April 16, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Bar Max opened up to indoor dining for vaccinated patrons only last week, but still offers outdoor seating and takeout to anyone else. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
DENVER, CO - APRIL 16: Bar Max owner and operator Marshall Smith (R) delivers drinks to vaccinated diners on April 16, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Bar Max opened up to indoor dining for vaccinated patrons only last week, but still offers outdoor seating and takeout to anyone else. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Now playing
03:30
America's economic comeback is underway
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 12: Alexis Olympia, daughter of Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian congratulate Serena Williams after she won her final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Hannah Peters/Getty Images
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 12: Alexis Olympia, daughter of Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian congratulate Serena Williams after she won her final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Now playing
06:53
Reddit co-founder: Paid family leave is good for the economy
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 12: U.S. President Donald Trump departs on the South Lawn of the White House, on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to the Army versus Navy Football Game at the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
Al Drago/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 12: U.S. President Donald Trump departs on the South Lawn of the White House, on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to the Army versus Navy Football Game at the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
Now playing
02:18
Trump said electing Biden would crash the markets. It didn't
CNN
Now playing
03:22
Bank of America CEO reveals his top worry about the economy
Now playing
03:21
Teachers under pandemic stress are quitting: I didn't feel safe
Barbers from King's Cutz give haircuts indoors while observing COVID-19 safety restrictions on March 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Barbers from King's Cutz give haircuts indoors while observing COVID-19 safety restrictions on March 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Now playing