Now playing
05:14
Meet the Californians moving to Texas for political reasons
Now playing
04:42
Bank of America CEO on raising minimum wage: It's an investment in our teammates
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Now playing
01:07
Prices are rising as the economy recovers
CNN
Now playing
04:35
Biden on disappointing jobs report: More help is on the way
CNN
Now playing
04:30
Labor secretary on unemployment numbers: We're still recovering
CNN
Now playing
02:44
Economist: Don't panic about the latest job numbers
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Now playing
02:11
US added fewer jobs for April than expected, leaving economists disappointed
Now playing
03:05
Restaurants, once laying off workers, now can't find enough to hire
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Now playing
03:20
Biden wants the wealthiest 1% to 'begin to pay their fair share'
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
Now playing
03:30
America's economic comeback is underway
Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Now playing
06:53
Reddit co-founder: Paid family leave is good for the economy
Al Drago/Getty Images
Now playing
02:18
Trump said electing Biden would crash the markets. It didn't
CNN
Now playing
03:22
Bank of America CEO reveals his top worry about the economy
Now playing
03:21
Teachers under pandemic stress are quitting: I didn't feel safe
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Now playing