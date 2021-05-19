(CNN) —

Dedicating a space in your home where you can have time to yourself is critically important. If you’re looking for some serenity and need some spa bathroom ideas, you’re in luck. There are lots of items on the market that can bring the spa experience straight to your bathroom, from bath bombs and tub trays to Bluetooth speakers.

“The creative activity of transforming a space can actually be its own act of self-care,” explains Michele Koury LMHC, a Columbia University-trained psychotherapist and founder of Know Yourself Counseling in New York City. “Once the bathroom is a spa, it can be really good to have a contained, regular space we associate with winding down.”

To help you get that pampered feeling anywhere, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite products from brands and retailers we trust, and plenty that have the customer reviews to back them up.

IFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker ($34.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

IFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Relaxing music is the first step to setting a peaceful mood. This Bluetooth speaker is waterproof and even fully submersible, making it the optimal shower speaker. The speaker lasts for up to 10 hours on a charge, so connect your phone to the speaker, choose your relaxing playlist, and you’re all set.

FresheTech Splash Tunes Pro Dual Wireless Speaker ($49.95; amazon.com)

Splash Tunes Pro Dual Wireless Speaker

Not only is this speaker Bluetooth-compatible and waterproof, it comes with a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. If your spa day includes the potential for catch-up calls with friends and family, this is the perfect option for you.

Otherland Ultraviolet ($36; otherland.com)

Otherland Otherland Ultraviolet

With notes like wild lavender, jasmine tea and purple violet, light this if you’re all about feeling cozy and luxurious as you relax. If you’re into smokier scents, we’re also in love with the brand’s Rattan, which has notes of warm musk, and Kindling, which has notes of Alaskan cedar, smoky embers and incense to really bliss you out. Consider it a bonus that the candles themselves are also extremely gorgeous.

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray ($49.97; amazon.com)

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

A bathtub tray is a necessity to keep all of your personal items close while you soak in the tub. This tray features a book or tablet holder, wine glass slots, and two removable trays for spa accessories. It was created to accommodate two bathers at once, if you want to share the spa experience with someone special.

Gorilla Grip Original Spa Bath Pillow ($16.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Gorilla Grip Original Spa Bath Pillow

To properly relax while you’re sitting in the tub, a bath pillow is a must. No more straining your neck and back while trying to lean against the hard tub wall. This two-panel pillow is made of padded foam and features seven suction cups to eliminate pillow slippage for added comfort.

HoMedics Bubble Bliss Deluxe Foot Spa ($25; urbanoutfitters.com)

HoMedics Bubble Bliss Deluxe Foot Spa

This portable foot massage is the perfect tool to wind down after a stress-filled day. Equipped with a bubble massage, heat maintenance and toe-touch control, it’s an easy way to get in a luxurious spa day.

Ouai Chill Pills Bath Bombs ($30; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Ouai Chill Pills Bath Bombs

There’s nothing quite like watching a bath bomb slowly dissolve and turn your tub into a giant pool of pure calm and relaxation. This set from Ouai comes with six bombs that release a jasmine scent and are vegan, paraben-free and sulfate-free.

InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser ($11.89, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

Amazon InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser

Once you start using a diffuser, you may never stop. This aromatherapy diffuser is compact, making it totally portable and easy to stash in the smallest bathroom corners. It’s also pretty quiet while diffusing your favorite essential oil, so it won’t disturb your relaxing spa day. It offers eight color light options to set the mood.

Cooluli Mini Beauty Refrigerator ($49.95, originally $59.95; urbanoutfitters.com)

Cooluli Mini Beauty Refrigerator

This mini fridge allows you to store all your essential beauty products. Chill your rollers, serums, creams and maybe some small bottles of wine for easy access and the perfect spa day.

Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator ($30; nordstrom.com)

Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator

This multi-exfoliation treatment is the ideal product to refresh your skin after a long week. It uses both chemical and physical exfoliation to soften and renew skin, featuring an AHA/BHA trio of glycolic, lactic and salicylic acids to remove dead skin cells and soften skin without irritation. Just massage until you get a foam and rinse well with water. Voilà.

Herbivore Botanicals Pink Clay Bar Soap ($9.60, originally $12; nordstrom.com)

Herbivore Botanicals Pink Clay Bar Soap

For a luxe take on your normal body soap, check out this pink clay soap bar from one of our favorite clean beauty brands. Pink clay is known for helping to draw out impurities from the skin (without drying it out) and improving elasticity.

Aztec Secret Deep Pore Cleansing Clay ($14.95; amazon.com)

Aztec Secret Deep Pore Cleansing Clay

This cult-favorite facial cleansing clay promises deep pore cleansing for just $15. The natural, calcium bentonite clay mask draws out dirt and impurities from your pores. We tried it ourselves and loved both the experience of applying the mask and the squeaky-clean pores it left us with afterwards.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe ($99; nordstrom.com)

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe

Once you’ve settled after your spa day, or if you simply need to run out of the bathroom between treatments, you’ll want a soft robe to wrap yourself in. It’ll be perfect even post-spa day to get cozy around the house.

Pavilia Premium Women’s Fleece Robe with Satin Trim (starting at $25.99; amazon.com)

Pavilia Premium Women's Fleece Robe with Satin Trim

Now imagine basically the softest robe you’ve ever experienced, but affordably priced. Available in 13 colors, this robe comes in a luxurious fleece material that feels soft and lightweight on the skin while keeping you warm.

Jessica Simpson Comfy Faux Fur Slippers (starting at $23.30; amazon.com)

Jessica Simpson Comfy Faux Fur Slippers

One thing a spa has that your bathroom probably doesn’t: a heated floor. But with these slippers, which are extra warm and cozy with faux fur detailing, you honestly don’t need it.

Esarora Ice Roller ($12.99; amazon.com)

Esarora Ice Roller

Reduce face and eye puffiness with this Amazon-favorite ice roller, which can also reduce the pain of migraines or minor injuries. The cooling effects of this roller make it the ideal tool to help shrink pores and calm skin during a sheet mask.

Saturday Skin No Bad Days Set ($39, originally $69; saturdayskin.com)

Saturday Skin No Bad Days Set

A spa day isn’t complete without a revamped skin care routine. This four-piece skin care set from Saturday Skin features a refining peel gel, toner and essence combo, and two face creams that will balance and brighten skin. This set is vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free and comes in recyclable packaging. Win win.

Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask ($48; sephora.com)

Sephora Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask

For us, a mask is the first step to feeling like we have our lives in order. This cult-favorite face mask hydrates, plumps and brightens overnight, so say goodbye to stressed-out skin.

Sephora Collection Clean Eye Mask ($3.50; sephora.com)

Sephora Sephora Collection Clean Eye Mask

The Sephora Collection has a great range of four eye mask formulas to combat dryness, dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. Grab the cucumber mask to really put you in the spa mood.

Artis Elite Mirror Palm Brush ($65; amazon.com)

Artis Elite Mirror Palm Brush

Honestly, what’s more luxurious than applying your spa skin care ritual with a brush? This handle-free brush is made with ridiculously soft synthetic fibers that seamlessly blend products of all formulas to your face and body. Even better, you can wash the brush, then use it for your makeup the next day. You’re welcome.

Eucalyptus Blooms Fresh Shower Eucalyptus Bundle (starting at $16.99; etsy.com)

Etsy Eucalyptus Blooms Fresh Shower Eucalyptus Bundle

Part of the reason we love going to the spa so much is the soothing vibes it creates for us. Bring that same energy to your bathroom with this hanging eucalyptus. This adds both beautiful greenery and a relaxing smell to your bathroom. No spa day is complete without it.

Maude The Tub Kit ($32; urbanoutfitters.com)

Maude The Tub Kit

This two-pack tub kit comes with bath salts made from amber, cedar leaf and more for a luscious bath, plus a coconut milk powder to throw in your bath for a more soothing and softening soak.

Voluspa Maison Mini Candle Set ($24; anthropologie.com)

Voluspa Maison Mini Candle Set

Engage your senses during your spa day with a candle set for your bathroom. This set contains three amazing-smelling coconut wax blend candles that will leave your home smelling great even after you blow them out. The packaging is so beautiful, it also serves as decoration.

Kindle Paperwhite ($129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Cozy up and wind down with a good book on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. This tablet is super light, can hold more books than you could ever read and is even waterproof! So no need to worry about dropping it in the tub for a few seconds if it slips out of your hands.

Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban ($30; anthropologie.com)

Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban

This hair turban is best used after a wash to reduce frizz and maintain moisture. Users love that it even cuts their drying time in half, offering a more gentle and effective option than a traditional towel. If you don’t want to get your hair wet, just wrap your hair in this towel to keep it out of the way.