Aside from a case, a portable battery is pretty much a requirement for a phone. For as good as the tech has progressed (vibrant screen, versatile cameras and zippy speeds), the battery doesn’t always get the attention it deserves. To solve the dreaded low battery warning, you’ll need an accessory.

That’s where the $39.99 Intelli BackPack comes in — it’s a 5,000mAh battery that can magnetically attach to your iPhone 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max. It has Apple’s MagSafe for iPhone built in, which lets it stick to the back and charge it wirelessly. And no, it’s not a permanent attachment.

For those who care about speed, the BackPack charges with a full 15 watts wirelessly. It’s zippy to fuel up, and the 5,000mAh let us tap off the iPhone throughout the day. We were able to charge from 5% to 50% in just over an hour. You may notice some warmth on the sides of the BackPack during charging, but neither the iPhone nor the rear of the battery pack gets too hot. And when you’re in a pinch and need a fast charge, there are two ports on the back for wired charging. You can use the USB-A or the USB-C port. The latter is for recharging the BackPack.

It’s a practically perfect experience in every way for charging one of the latest iPhones. It gives the iPhone a large hump on the back, making this a very tight squeeze for pockets. You’ll need to toss it in a roomy pocket or just carry it in your hand. The magnets are strong enough to make sure it is attached as well. The BackPack itself doesn’t block the camera or any functionality of the iPhone as well.

Intelli’s BackPack has a soft rubber finish that’s easy to clean. It also only comes in a black color option. We’re not big fans of the large Intelli logo, but the simple one-button controls with LED indicators make up for it. You can easily see the battery level of the BackPack and know when it’s charging. Attaching it to your iPhone will trigger a UX element to know it’s properly connected.

For just $39.99, you’re getting a portable battery that works great with the iPhone 12 family and offers the versatility of charging another device with a cable. We’re picking up one for ourselves once the testing unit has to go back.