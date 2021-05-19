(CNN) —

Looking stylish this summer doesn’t have to be a headache — particularly if you opt for a romper.

“I love rompers for the same reason I love dresses,” shares stylist Neelo Noory. “It’s one piece of apparel and your outfit is complete — it just makes getting dressed easy!”

Whether you’re looking for something feminine and dressy, comfortable and athletic, or perfectly appropriate for your next beach getaway (trust us, we have just the thing), our roundup of top-rated rompers is bound to have what you’re searching for.

Picnic Sweater Romper ($98; freepeople.com)

Free People Picnic Sweater Romper

“This romper is perfect,” shares Noory. “The loose fit is not only cozy, it makes this romper look completely effortless.” A perfect example of a piece you could very well end up wearing all day, every day, this romper is made from ribbed knit material, so you can be sure it’s super comfortable. Plus, details like a collar, useful front pocket and sweet buttons give this simple style a trendy feel.

Penelope Romper ($168; revolve.com)

Revolve Penelope Romper

Stylist Molly Dickson, who has worked with celebs like Scarlett Johansson, Katherine Langford and Sydney Sweeney, names Revolve as her go-to spot for fashionable finds — rompers included! This option from Revolve features a square neckline and slightly poofy shoulders with adjustable cuff ties for comfort. Plus, it has pockets, which are always a win in our book.

Garment-Dyed Relaxed Coverall Romper ($138; madewell.com)

Madewell Garment-Dyed Relaxed Coverall Romper

Sometimes, Dickson cautions, rompers can look a bit “childlike or too much like a swimsuit cover-up.” Which is fine if you’re headed to the pool, but maybe not what you want for a more formal event. In which case, she suggests high-quality, structured fabric. This option from Madewell is made from a thicker cotton material that is both breathable and comfortable without being slouchy or too casual.

U Know What’s Up Romper ($64; princesspolly.com)

Princess Polly U Know What's Up Romper

Another structured fabric option: denim. This option from Princess Polly features front buttons, which can help you switch up your style whenever you feel like it. Buttoned up or a little more sexy? Completely up to you. It also sports multiple pockets (hooray for practicality) and belt loops at the waist, so you can mix and match the romper with your favorite belts for different looks.

New Écoulement Romper ($138; aritzia.com)

Aritzia New Écoulement Romper

A more formal-leaning romper we had to mention was Aritzia’s fan-fave New Écoulement Romper. Made from a super-luxe, Japanese crepe-like fabric, this romper is perfect for a whole range of summer events, from brunch to backyard parties. Features like a subtle back cutout and adjustable tie waist, along with the structured yet comfortable cut, make this an all-around winner.

Keala Tie-Front Eyelet Lace Romper ($49; lulus.com)

Lulu's Keala Tie-Front Eyelet Lace Romper

Dickson suggests pairing a cutout romper, like this option from Lulu’s, with fashionable sneakers for a summer date look. Or opt for lace-up mini heeled sandals (she suggests skipping on the stilettos) for the perfect nighttime look. The Keala Lace Romper sports adjustable straps, a square neckline and a princess-seamed bodice that makes it just a little more feminine than some other options on this list. The scalloped lace hem on the shorts is the icing on the cake.

Playa Set ($88; freepeople.com)

Free People Playa Set

“I’m quite petite,” shares Noory, “so going for a romper that doesn’t have a defined waist is sometimes in my best interest due to my proportions.” This option from Free People is actually two separate pieces: a ribbed knit, long-sleeve top and a coordinating, breezy romper. Not only are they adorable together, they also totally work as individual pieces styled separately, which reviewers love.

How Noory suggests styling a looser-fitting piece like this one? “I would opt for Vans or a simple slip-on sandal and bucket hat,” she says.

Relipop Women’s Romper ($23.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Relipop Women's Romper

On the flip side, Dickson suggests that in many cases, a defined waist can help “make a romper look more mature and elevated.” This romper is a fan favorite on Amazon with over 1,000 5-star ratings. The deep V-neck, ruffled hem and adjustable waist tie accentuate all the right places. Plus, it’s available in a couple fun but totally different prints, so you can choose the one that speaks to you.

Valphsio Beach Romper (starting at $30.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Valphsio Beach Romper

A slightly beachier option from Amazon, this romper also features a waist tie but in the form of a drawstring, which makes for a more casual look. The ruffles and batwing sleeves give this piece way more volume (and fun) than your average beach romper. All in all, it’s a perfect romper option for when you want something comfortable and casual yet cute.

The Tropez Romper in Caribbean Blue ($119; dandydelmar.com)

Dandy Del Mar The Tropez Romper in Caribbean Blue

“I think rompers are perfect for a beach or pool day,” shares Noory. “James Bond wore an iconic baby blue terry cloth romper in ‘Goldfinger’ and I think that’s where I made the connection between romper and swimsuit cover-ups,” she shares. “It’s such a good look and it doubles as a towel.”

While you won’t be able to snag the exact piece, we found something that comes pretty close. The Tropez Romper is made from an ultra-soft terry cloth fabric, and features stylish details like a front zipper closure and an optional belt.

Cosmic Flutter Romper ($118; athleta.com)

Athleta Cosmic Flutter Romper

Stylish activewear is a must to have while traveling, whether it’s something you wear on the plane or while exploring a new city. “Rompers are a great travel item because of their one and done aspect,” shares Noory. “Plus, they don’t take up much space in your suitcase.”

This option from Athleta is super comfortable and airy — perfect for summer. It also features secure zipper pockets as well as a handy back zip, making this romper practical and way easier to take on and off.

Illusion Natural Modal Relaxed Romper ($55; mpgsport.com)

MPG Sport Illusion Natural Modal Relaxed Romper

If you prefer your activewear to be a bit more relaxed, this MPG romper is one of the softest pieces we’ve ever felt. Made from a sustainable modal fabric, it’s not only extremely comfy, but it’s also super light — perfect for any activity you’ll be doing in warmer weather. It has nicely sized pockets, an easily cinchable waist and a hood — a fun touch that gives this romper a touch of “cool girl” feel.

Aerie Sunset Terry Fleece Tie Romper ($39.95; ae.com)

Aerie Aerie Sunset Terry Fleece Tie Romper

“When it comes to what I look for in most clothing, it’s comfort,” shares Noory. “Fabric and fit are super important to me always, and there’s no exception when it comes to rompers. Currently, I’m very partial to a terry fabric in a looser fit.”

This terry fleece romper from Aerie sports pockets as well as adjustable tie straps, something that’s always a huge plus, since rompers can be notoriously tricky when it comes to finding that perfect fit.

Women’s Romper (starting at $50 for members; meundies.com)

MeUndies Women's Romper

Sometimes, a romper is just perfect for lounging around the house — or even sleeping in! This option from MeUndies is probably something you won’t be wearing out — though, throw on a cardigan and it’s Zoom meeting appropriate.

Made from a natural and sustainable micromodal fabric, it’s absurdly soft — but details like a V-neckline, elastic waistband and faux front wrap give it just enough shape so that you can still feel cute while you’re at your comfiest.

No Plans Romper ($78; freepeople.com)

Free People No Plans Romper

A perfect balance of structured yet effortless, this romper from Free People has it all. Roomy pockets, an adjustable waist tie and elastic waistband, adorable cuffed sleeves and button detailing. Perfect for any and all summer adventures, it’s also a great piece to layer with a jacket for that seamless transition to nighttime weather.

Floral Wide Leg Romper (starting at $26.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Floral Wide Leg Romper

Sometimes a romper features everything we love about a minidress — it’s girly, flirty, feminine and all-around adorable. The only difference is that you have the freedom of wearing shorts as opposed to a skirt. This option from Amazon has even gotten mistaken for a dress (you can read the reviews for yourself!), but people actually love that you can get away with a slightly shorter look since you’re wearing a romper.