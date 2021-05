(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a Cosori air fryer, a discounted Dyson stick vac and savings on a range of Kindle e-books. All that and more below.

Cosori Pro XL II Air Fryer ($69.99, originally $119.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Cosori Pro XL II Air Fryer

One of our favorite air fryers on Amazon, this larger-capacity model from Cosori is $50 off — that’s the biggest discount we’ve seen in months. If you have yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, these appliances use 85% less fat than deep-frying to crisp up your favorite foods. With a 5.8-quart nonstick basket (as opposed to most models’$2 4-quart baskets), you can cook meals — including a whole chicken — for the entire family. Plus, 10 one-touch presets make the whole cooking process a breeze.

Refurbished Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum ($169.99, originally $399.99; walmart.com)

Best Buy Refurbished Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now Best Buy is marking down a refurb Dyson V7 Animal Vacuum Cleaner to just $169.99 — a rare deal on a coveted stick vac. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type. And finally, enjoy both a six-month warranty from Dyson and Walmart’s Protection Plan.

Refurbished Philips Hue Smart Lighting (starting at $24.99; woot.com)

Philips Hue Philips Hue Smart Lighting

Light up your home in technicolor with deals on several refurbished Philips Hue products at Woot!. The ultra-intuitive, top-quality multicolor lights boast 16 million colors to set the mood in any room in your house, or just opt for the smart white lights to up the intelligence of your home’s bulbs. You’ll need a Hue Smart Hub to operate the lights — also on sale — or they can also be seamlessly integrated into your existing Hue ecosystem. They also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and are guaranteed to last for 22 years, or 25,000 lifetime hours.

Kindle E-Books (starting at $1.99; amazon.com)

Kindle E-Books

Channel your inner bookworm with up to 80% off select popular reads on Kindle at Amazon. This sale is live for just one day, but you can save big on tons of must-read titles, including “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” “The Water Dancer” and more.

Rocketbook Mini Smart Reusable Notebook ($12.87, originally $16; amazon.com)

Amazon Rocketbook Mini Smart Reusable Notebook

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag a mini flip version (and pen!) for just $12.87 — the lowest price we’ve seen since January.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Etsy

Etsy Etsy

Just in time for the kickoff of summer, some of your favorite makers on Etsy are discounting items that can make your outdoor space especially great. Etsy’s first-ever Outdoor Sales Event starts today and features up to 20% off unique, thoughtfully crafted patio furniture, backyard entertaining essentials, lawn games and more. Shop now, and prepare to spend lots of time outside enjoying your haul.

Allswell

Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses at Allswell’s Memorial Day sale. Use code MEMDAY to take 20% off any of the brand’s ultra-comfortable mattresses. Choose from a range of hybrid models that are sure to give you the sweetest of dreams this summer.

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair ($352.75, originally $415; amazon.com)

Steelcase Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair

If you’re working from home, a good office chair is a must-have item, so take advantage of some savings on the Steelcase Series 1, our favorite office chair (read more about that here); we still gave the Steelcase Series 1 a perfect score in terms of build, ease of assembly and quality of materials, not to mention its lifetime warranty. And right now it’s down to $352.75 — more than $60 off its usual price tag and the lowest price we’ve seen this year — in select colors, including neutral Graphite and bold Concord.

Old Navy

Old Navy Old Navy

Get new fashions for a new season with up to 50% off storewide at Old Navy, plus an extra 35% off your purchase (no code necessary). Right now activewear is as low as $8, tees are starting at $10 and hoodies and sweatshirts are down to $19 — and they’re all even cheaper with the automatic discount at checkout — so you can stay stylish all summer long without spending a fortune.

Roku Ultra ($69, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Roku Ultra

Just in time for the return of summertime series, our favorite streaming device, the Roku Ultra, is down to just $69 — that’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. This 2020 version of the box is faster than its predecessor, thanks to a new quad-core processor, and it boasts Dolby Vision HDR support and improved Wi-Fi performance too. Plus, we trust the Roku Ultra to upscale content, delivering the best picture possible on your TV with zero lag time. Read more about why it’s our top streaming device pick here.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 ($18.50, originally $32.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Eufy Smart Scale C1

The Eufy Smart Scale C1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $18.50 for it when you use code EUFYSCALE at checkout and clip the on-page 15% off coupon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

Tile Trackers (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Tile Trackers

Keep track of all your stuff with these deals on Tile trackers. Right now both the Tile Mate (ideal for keys, bags and more) and the Tile Slim (perfect for keeping in your wallet) are marked down, so you’ll save money and any time spent looking for lost items.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering up to 50% off more than 200 final sale styles. Favorites for men, women and kids, from sneakers to activewear, gym bags and more, are marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals. Just be sure to shop before they sell out.

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Systems, Routers and Extenders (starting at $71; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Systems, Routers and Extenders

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, or just pick up a single router or an extender or two to upgrade your existing setup. The highly rated mesh Wi-Fi system happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Overstock

Overstock Overstock

Memorial Day has arrived early at Overstock. The retailer’s blowout runs through the upcoming long week and features up to 70% off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

Chewy

Chewy Chewy

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is taking 25% off select items when you spend $50 on the site. The promo features savings on everything from treats and food to pet beds, brushes and toys. Now, that’s a sale to get tails wagging.

Black+Decker Outdoor Tools (starting at $59; amazon.com)

Amazon Black+Decker Outdoor Tools

It’s time to get your yard in its best shape ever for summer days ahead. Luckily, Amazon is marking down a range of outdoor power tools from top brand Black+Decker. It’s the perfect time to pick up a lawn mower, leaf blower, hedge trimmer and more so you’ll be set to spend time outside soon.

The Company Store

The Company Store The Company Store

Treat yourself to new bedding, bath linens, home decor and much more at The Company Store’s Semi-Annual Sale with promo code E21SUMMER. You can also take up to 25% off everything you need to build the best bed possible for summer, including lightweight sheets and blankets. Plus, you’ll find discounts on all the other linens you need to make your house a home.

Apple AirPods Max ($519, originally $549.99; expercom.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re on sale right now for their lowest price ever at Expercom. The AirPods Max are down to $519 in every colorway (except for Space Gray, which is sold out) — $30 off their usual price. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; there’s no telling how long this discount will last.

Apple Watch Series 6 ($329.99, originally $399.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Apple Watch Series 6

If you’ve had your eye on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, you can save on the 40-millimeter GPS Product Red version starting now at B&H Photo Video. This model is down to $329.99 — that’s $70 off the list price of $399.99 and $10 away from the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular model. Just be sure to snag yours before this hot item sells out.

Macy’s

Macy's Macy's

Macy’s is marking down nearly 100,000 items (yes, you read that right!) from brands you love — from clothes and shoes to homewares — at the Summer Sale. There’s no code necessary to take anywhere from 20% to 50% off select regular-price and clearance items. Among the deals are coveted clothes, beauty products, home goods and much, much more.

Refurbished Sonos Speakers

Sonos Sonos

If you’re in the market for top-quality sound and sleek design, Sonos has the speakers for you. And right now you can save on a range of refurbished models from the brand. They’ve all been comprehensively tested and outfitted with genuine replacement parts, plus they come with a one-year warranty and Sonos quality guarantee. Sounds like the perfect opportunity to add a One, Move, Beam, Sub and more to your home’s audio setup.

Ulta

Ulta Ulta

Get your best mane ever with savings on all things hair at Ulta’s latest sale. The Gorgeous Hair Event runs today through May 29 and features up to 50% off hair care essentials, with new deals happening every week — and every day. For now, you can score salon-quality shampoo and conditioner sets for as low as $26 and savings on select products from top brands like Redken and Bed Head.

Apple Pencil, 2nd Generation ($109.99, originally $129; woot.com)

Apple Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil is equipped to truly transform your iPad experience, and right now the second-generation model is down to just $109.99, about $10 away from its lowest price ever, at Woot!. The tool is designed to be as fluid and responsive as a traditional writing instrument, not to mention the handiness of its magnetic attachment and pairing to your iPad. Just note: It’s only compatible with iPad Air (fourth generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third and fourth generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (first and second generation).

Levi’s

Levi's Levi's

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is taking up to 75% off during its Warehouse Event, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. You’ll need to enter your email address to score these solid sale prices on items for men, women and kids, some of which are under $5. Just note: All sales are final, so you’ll want to be sure of your picks before your purchase.

Away

Away Away

Even if you don’t have any trips planned right now, you’ll want to shop Away’s latest sale event in preparation for the next time you hit the road. The Instagram-favorite travel brand is beloved by celebrities and, well, us — Underscored named the company’s Carry-On the best overall carry-on luggage — and now you can save when you bundle sets of two or three suitcases together. These coveted suitcases would make ideal gifts for grads or moms; don’t forget to personalize with one of the new monogram colors, just launched today.

