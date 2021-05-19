(CNN) —

During the pandemic, many people shifted their credit card strategy from earning travel rewards to earning cash back, since having cash in your pocket can sometimes be a better option than earning travel rewards for an unknown time in the future. Plus, picking a credit card to maximize your grocery purchases is always important, even as restaurants begin reopening across the country.

This is where the American Express Blue Cash credit cards come into play. But with two different versions of the card, which one is right for you? Since there isn’t a one-size-fits-all when it comes to credit cards, we’ve broken down the pros and cons of both cards, including the welcome bonuses, the cash you’ll earn in each card’s bonus categories and other perks to help you determine which card best fits your spending habits.

Amex Blue Cash credit cards

First, let’s take a look at all the key details of these two cards side by side. (Terms apply to all card benefits.)

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Welcome bonus $150 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months after opening the account, plus 20% back on Amazon purchases in the first six months of card membership, up to $200 back $100 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months after opening the account, plus 20% back on Amazon purchases in the first six months of card membership, up to $150 back Earning at US supermarkets 6% cash back on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) 3% cash back on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) Earning on transit (including ride-sharing, taxis, parking, tolls, trains, buses & more) 3% cash back 1% cash back Earning at US gas stations 3% cash back 2 % cash back Earning at select US department stores 1% cash back 2% cash back Earning on select US streaming subscriptions 6% cash back 1% cash back Earning on all other purchases 1% cash back 1% cash back Introductory APR on purchases 0% interest on purchases for the first 12 months from the date of account opening (13.99%-23.99% variable APR after intro rate ends) 0% interest on purchases for the first 15 months from the date of account opening (13.99%-23.99% variable APR after intro rate ends) Foreign transaction fee 2.7% (see rates and fees) 2.7% (see rates and fees) Annual fee $0 for the first year, then $95 (see rates and fees) $0 (see rates and fees)

With the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express card, you’ll earn 3% cash back at US supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% cash back at US gas stations and select department stores, and 1% cash back on everything else. For a credit card with no annual fee (see rates and fees), those are decent bonus categories.

On the other hand, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers more cash back, though it also has a $95 annual fee after the first year (see rates and fees). But with this card, you’ll earn 6% cash back at US supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%) and on select US streaming subscriptions, plus 3% cash back at US gas stations and on transit, and 1% cash back on all your other purchases.

Unlike some other popular credit cards, neither Blue Cash card allows you to convert your cash back into points for travel or to use at partner airlines or hotels. Instead, your only redemption option is cash back in the form of Reward Dollars, which can then be redeemed as a statement credit on your account.

Amex Blue Cash welcome bonuses

If you don’t already have the Blue Cash Preferred, you can earn up to a $350 bonus, which includes a $150 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months after opening the account, and 20% back on Amazon purchases within the first six months of card membership, up to $200 back.

And for new Blue Cash Everyday card members, there’s up to a $250 bonus, which includes a $100 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months after opening the account, and 20% back on Amazon purchases in the first six months of card membership, up to $150 back.

Those are solid welcome offers for these cards, and the minimum spending requirement of only $2,000 in six months on the Blue Cash Everyday should be relatively easy to hit, requiring only about $333 in purchases each month with your card. Or, if you can handle the $3,000 minimum spending requirement on the Blue Cash Preferred, that’s only an average of $500 a month.

But right now, you may be better off going for the Blue Cash Preferred over the Blue Cash Everyday. Not only does it have a higher welcome bonus, but it also currently comes with no annual fee for the first year. That means you can pick up an extra $100 with the welcome bonus and still have a full year to try out the card before you have to decide whether you want to keep it and pay an annual fee.

Amex Blue Cash card benefits

Although both Blue Cash cards offer some great cash back opportunities, the list of perks on them is relatively short. However, one of the best benefits that comes with both cards is the introductory APR on purchases.

You’ll get 0% interest on your purchases for the first 15 months with the Blue Cash Everyday from the date you open the account, then a variable 13.99% to 23.99% based on your creditworthiness (see rates and fees). With the Blue Cash Preferred, the 0% APR runs for the first 12 months, then rises to a variable 13.99% to 23.99% (see rates and fees).

When compared to many other cash back and travel reward credit cards on the market today, these are some of the better introductory offers on purchases available.

iStock An introductory offer on purchases could be useful if you have a major purchase coming up or are tight on cash right now.

Both cards will also give you access to Amex Offers, where you can save money at many popular merchants simply by using your registered American Express card. Depending on your shopping habits, many times these offers alone can outweigh the annual fee on the Blue Cash Preferred after the first year. And since there’s no annual fee on the Blue Cash Everyday, you’ll come out ahead if you can use even some of these offers.

Other benefits of both Blue Cash cards include secondary car rental insurance and up to two years of extended warranty on eligible purchases. These are benefits you probably won’t use often, but they’re very nice to have if you end up in a situation where you need them.

And specifically with the Blue Cash Preferred card, you’ll also have access to return protection, which can come in handy from time to time. If you want to return an eligible item that you bought on your Blue Cash Preferred within 90 days from the day of purchase and the merchant won’t take it back, American Express will refund the full purchase price (excluding shipping and handling). Claims are capped at $300 per item, up to a maximum of $1,000 per card account per calendar year.

What could be better on the Blue Cash cards?

Truthfully, if you’re looking for a credit card that earns cash back, the earning rates on both Blue Cash cards are excellent for purchases that fall into the bonus categories.

However, when it comes to everyday purchases that don’t fall into a bonus category, you’ll be better off using CNN Underscored’s benchmark credit card, the Citi® Double Cash Card, which has no annual fee and earns 2% cash back on all purchases — 1% when you buy, plus 1% when you pay it off). Outside of the bonus categories, the Blue Cash Everyday and Blue Cash Preferred cards earn only 1% cash back.

And while the Blue Cash cards have great bonus categories, if you’re looking for a credit card that will maximize your rewards at restaurants, drugstores and travel, you’ll be better off with a different card with bonuses in those categories.

For example, the no-annual-fee Chase Freedom Unlimited earns 5% cash back when you book travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% cash back at restaurants (including takeout and delivery), 3% cash back at drugstores and 1.5% on everything else.

Finally, the two Blue Cash cards don’t shine in the benefits department. You’ll get the standard American Express benefits, but there are other extra perks you’ll be leaving behind, such as trip delay and cancellation protection or lounge access.

Travel benefits may not be important to you at the moment, but if they are, you might want to consider a card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve, although you’ll also be looking at a much higher $550 annual fee for that type of premium credit card.

Should you get the Blue Cash Preferred or Blue Cash Everyday?

iStock The Blue Cash Preferred might be the better choice if you spend a lot of money on groceries each year.

This is the million-dollar question — or really the $95 question — since the cards are similar in benefits and mostly vary in welcome offers, bonus categories and annual fees.

Right now, since the Blue Cash Preferred comes with no annual fee in the first year, it’s easy to pick it as the winner over the Blue Cash Everyday. You can get it with a higher welcome bonus and enjoy the card’s better earning rates for the entire first year you have it without having to pay an annual fee.

The only exception is if you need to use the introductory interest rate on purchases for an extra three months, in which case you may want to choose the Blue Cash Everyday. But after the first year, the difference in annual fees between the two cards is $95 per year, so you’ll need to make sure the cash back you’re earning outweighs this fee if you decide to get the higher-priced card.

Does it? Well, since the Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to the $6,000 mark each year, then 1% cash back) and the Blue Cash Everyday earns 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (again, up to $6,000 each year, then 1% cash back), your break-even point is $3,166 in grocery purchases annually after you take the $95 annual fee into account. That means if you spend less than that on groceries at U.S. supermarkets each year, you’re better off with the Blue Cash Everyday. If you spend more, get the Blue Cash Preferred.

Although the two American Express Blue Cash credit cards are similar, the small nuances can make a big difference in deciding which card to get. So if you’re considering either the Blue Cash Preferred or Blue Cash Everyday, make sure to look at how much you spend each year in each card’s bonus categories so you can make a smart decision as to which card is the best for you.

