Divorces fall 70% in China after government orders couples to cool off

Hong Kong (CNN) The number of divorces recorded in China has fallen by more than 70% since the introduction of a mandatory "cooling-off" period earlier this year.

"Marriage and reproduction are closely related. The decline in the marriage rate will affect the birth rate, which in turn affects economic and social developments," Yang Zongtao, an official with the Ministry of Civil Affairs, said at a news conference last year.

"This (issue) should be brought to the forefront," he said, adding the ministry will "improve relevant social policies and enhance propaganda efforts to guide the public to establish positive values on love, marriage and family."

The cooling-off period is a key part of this push, as well as incentives for people to marry and for women to have children rather than work. Last year, there were reports of couples rushing to divorce before the cooling-off period came into force.

However, this option is far more time consuming and expensive than filing for dissolution of the marriage with the government. A 2018 report by China's Supreme People's Court found about 66% of divorce cases were dismissed on the first hearing.

"Very few divorce cases can be approved in the first trial," Chen Jiaji, a Shanghai-based divorce lawyer, told local outlet Sixth Tone last year. "Divorce cases usually last for at least six months, while more complicated cases could last one or two years."

There was a concerted backlash this week to plans by two local authorities to suspend divorce registrations entirely on May 20, one of several dates known informally as "Chinese Valentine's Day."