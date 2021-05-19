Hong Kong (CNN) Thousands of shoppers in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen fled the vicinity of a 957-foot (291-meter) skyscraper Tuesday, after it inexplicably began swaying.

Videos circulating on Chinese social media showed crowds running from the wobbling building, with some screaming and looking back over their shoulders.

The weather was fine at the time and there were no reports of an earthquake in the region. No deaths or injuries were reported.

People in Shenzhen reported to have fled the 73-story SEG Plaza after the building tilted on its foundations. No earthquake recorded in the area https://t.co/OV0g4Luz5O — Austin Ramzy (@austinramzy) May 18, 2021

The SEG Plaza in Shenzhen began to shake around 12:30 p.m. local time. Some 15,000 people were inside, according to the official newspaper of the Shenzhen Municipal Communist Party Committee. All those inside were evacuated within 90 minutes, local authorities said.

Authorities investigating the cause of the shake said in a statement that no "abnormalities in the main structure and surrounding environment of the building" had been found.

