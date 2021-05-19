(CNN) The Singapore and Indian governments berated a senior Indian opposition politician on Wednesday for fanning a coronavirus scare between their countries, saying his comments were "irresponsible" and not based on facts.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outraged Singapore in a Twitter post a day earlier in which he said a new form of the virus that was particularly harmful to children had come to the city-state, and urged a ban on flights, though there is currently little air travel between the countries due to the pandemic.

"Politicians should stick to facts! There is no 'Singapore variant'," Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in a social media post on Wednesday.

His ministry issued a statement saying it was "disappointed that a prominent political figure had failed to ascertain the facts before making such claims."

Kejriwal's comments came after Singapore cautioned on Sunday that new variants, such as the one first detected in India, were affecting more children and ordered most schools to shut to contain a recent surge in new cases.

