India grapples with 'black fungus' drug shortage as cases rise among Covid-19 patients

(CNN) Several Indian states are facing shortages of a drug used to treat black fungus, a rare and potentially fatal infection that is increasingly being detected in Covid-19 patients, health authorities in the country have warned.

The infection, known by doctors as mucormycosis, had been seen in India before the pandemic, but cases are mounting rapidly in coronavirus sufferers and those who have recently recovered. It is caused by mold found in wet environments and can attack the respiratory tract, particularly of those with compromised immune systems.

At least 52 people have died of black fungus in the western state of Maharashtra, which includes the bustling financial center Mumbai and has been hit hard by the pandemic, according to local health officials. Some 2,000 cases have so far been recorded.

"We are now getting 100 cases daily on average," Dr. Tatyarao Lahane, a senior state health official, told CNN on Wednesday. He said supplies of the antifungal drug amphotericin B were now arriving but that there had been an initial shortage as such case numbers had not been anticipated.

The state ordered 100,000 vials of amphotericin B last week, according to Maharashtra's health minister, Rajesh Tope.

