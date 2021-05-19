China releases the first images taken by its Mars rover

(CNN) China has released the first images taken by its Mars rover, Zhurong.

A black-and-white image taken by the rover's obstacle avoidance camera shows a deployed ramp and the flat Martian surface where Zhurong landed on Saturday

The color image taken by a navigation camera of the rear of the solar-powered rover showed that its solar panel and antenna have unfolded normally, the China National Space Administration said Wednesday.

The space agency said Zhurong, named after a god of fire in Chinese mythology, was preparing to leave the lander and drive onto the surface of Mars, where it will begin patrolling and exploring as part of its three-month mission to search for signs or evidence of ancient life on the red planet.

China's Mars mission succeeded in entering the planet's orbit and landing a rover that could traverse the Martian surface in one go. It took NASA multiple missions to complete those challenging steps, albeit decades before China, between 1971 and 1997.