Half of single-use plastic waste produced by just 20 companies

Production of single-use plastics is set to grow 30% in the next five years, fueling their contribution to global warming and ocean pollution, researchers said Tuesday as they published a list of companies that manufacture and fund throwaway plastic.

The first "Plastic Waste Makers Index," published by the Australia-based philanthropic Minderoo Foundation, calculated that 20 companies -- mainly energy and chemicals giants -- are the source of half of the world's single-use plastic waste.

Single-use plastics -- such as face masks, medical equipment, shopping bags, coffee cups and cling film -- are made from polymers, which use fossil fuels as a base material.

In 2019, 130 million metric tons of single-use plastics were thrown away around the world, with 35% burned, 31% buried in managed landfills and 19% dumped directly on land or into the ocean, said a report on the index.

The index used a range of data sources to track the flow of single-use plastic materials through their life cycle -- from polymer form to finished goods to waste -- and estimated where they were produced, converted, consumed and disposed of.

