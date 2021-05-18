A transgender woman sued for safe placement in a women's facility, but was transferred to a men's prison instead

(CNN) A transgender woman in New Jersey was moved to a men's prison after filing a lawsuit alleging abuse at her facility, and seeking transfer to another facility that houses women, according to her lawyer.

Rae Rollins, 25, is a trans woman, and is listed in the New Jersey Department of Corrections offender database as a woman.

She filed suit against the department and several officials and officers in March, saying she was one of several inmates attacked by corrections officers in January and February at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton. The suit sought damages and a transfer out of Edna Mahan to a county facility that could house women.

However, after filing her suit, Rollins was moved to the New Jersey State Prison in Trenton. As of Monday, she was the only inmate at the facility that the Department of Corrections listed as female.

Oliver Barry, a lawyer for Rollins, declined to give comment on the decision to move her to a men's facility, or give general comment on the case, citing the ongoing litigation. However, he told CNN his client was seeking "a voice, an opportunity to seek redress under our Constitution for the rights and privileges that are supposed to be afforded to everybody."

