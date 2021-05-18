Trial of Robert Durst, subject of the crime documentary 'The Jinx,' restarts after pause for coronavirus

(CNN) The trial of millionaire Robert Durst, the subject of the HBO crime documentary "The Jinx," restarted Tuesday in Los Angeles after a break of more than a year because of Covid-19.

The day began with a juror being dismissed and ended with the prosecution finishing its opening statement. Court is scheduled to resume Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT with an opening statement from Durst's defense team.

Durst is accused of shooting his close friend Susan Berman in the head at her Beverly Hills home on December 23, 2000, to allegedly stop her from incriminating him in the disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst.

Berman was killed hours before she was due to speak with police about the disappearance of Durst's wife.

Durst, who is charged with first-degree murder, has denied he killed Berman.

