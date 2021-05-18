New York Mets baseball player says he's doing fine after getting hit in the face by a 94 mph fastball

By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Updated 4:14 AM ET, Tue May 18, 2021

Mets&#39; Kevin Pillar is hit in the face with a pitch from Braves pitcher Jacob Webb in the seventh inning on May 17, 2021, in Atlanta.
Mets' Kevin Pillar is hit in the face with a pitch from Braves pitcher Jacob Webb in the seventh inning on May 17, 2021, in Atlanta.

(CNN)New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar said he's doing fine after getting hit in the nose by a 94 mph fastball during Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

"Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I'm doing fine," Pillar wrote on Twitter.
The Mets secured a 3-1 win against the Braves in Atlanta's Truist Park.
      Pillar lays on the ground after being hit by a pitch in the face
      Pillar lays on the ground after being hit by a pitch in the face
      Pillar was hit by the pitch from the Braves' Jacob Webb in the seventh inning. Video shows Webb throw the pitch and moments later, Pillar falls to the ground in pain and with blood streaming out of his nose.
        Pillar was able to walk off the field.
          Read More
            He was taken to the hospital to get a CT scan, the Mets tweeted.
            "Thinking of our guy," the team wrote.