The employee responsible for inspecting the cracked Memphis bridge has been fired

(CNN) The Arkansas Department of Transportation employee who was responsible for inspecting a key bridge over the Mississippi has been fired after authorities determined the person failed to notice damage to the structure two years ago.

The agency announced the findings Monday in a news release , saying drone video showed evidence of the fracture in the Hernando de Soto Bridge in May of 2019 but the person responsible for inspecting it didn't properly carry out their duties.

"The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has confirmed that there was a failure in the inspection process which allowed evidence of damage to the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge to go unnoticed," ARDOT said in the release.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation released this photo of the crack that shut down the bridge

The bridge -- which serves as a major artery for traffic crossing the Mississippi River between Memphis and Eastern Arkansas -- was shut down a week ago for emergency repairs after transportation officials discovered the crack during a routine inspection.

"From our investigation we have determined that the same employee who conducted the inspection in both 2019 and 2020 failed to carry out his responsibilities correctly," Director Lorie Tudor said in the release. "This is unacceptable and this employee has been terminated as of this morning."

