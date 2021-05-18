This new app aims to be a Green Book for LGBTQ+ people of color

(CNN) Decades ago, the Green Book allowed Black Americans to safely navigate a violently segregated country. On Monday, that concept was reimagined with the launch of the Lavender Book.

The Lavender Book , a crowd-sourced app created by the National Black Justice Coalition and Out In Tech, aims to record safe spaces for LGBTQ+ people of color.

"Finding safe, supportive, responsive environments can be a tall order for Black and African diasporic LGBTQ+/SGL people. We created Lavender Book to serve our BIPOC LGBTQ+ community in a time where anti-discrimination efforts and safety cannot be taken for granted," said David Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition, in a statement.

The app allows users to narrow down places through various filters -- such as whether American Sign Language is spoken, gender-neutral restrooms are available or if there's a wheelchair ramp on site.

This year, 33 states introduced over 100 bills t hat would curb the rights of transgender people across the US, including limiting their participation in sports or outlawing gender-affiriming treatment to minors.

