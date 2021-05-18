Georgia kidnapping suspect killed by police after chase, authorities say

Atlanta (CNN) Police officers in Georgia fatally shot a kidnapping suspect early Tuesday after the man led them on a vehicle chase and a foot pursuit, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the city of Decatur, just east of Atlanta, after a chase that started about 10 miles to the north in the Atlanta suburb of Chamblee, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The GBI said it is investigating the shooting at the request of the Chamblee Police Department, whose officers fired the shots. The name of the slain suspect was not released.

The chain of events started when a 911 caller in Chamblee reported at 11:07 p.m. Monday that a friend was being kidnapped by an unknown man, the GBI said in a news release.

"Officers were informed that the man was armed with a handgun," the GBI said.

