Border agents have seized more fentanyl in the last 7 months than the year before, CBP says

(CNN) In the last 7 months, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents have seized more fentanyl than the total for the year before, according to data from the agency.

The agency released updated statistics last week of the amount of drugs confiscated by CBP authorities through April.

So far this fiscal year, which runs October to September, CBP said it seized 6,494 pounds of the synthetic opioid, surpassing the 4,776 pounds seized in fiscal year 2020.

"With border travel restrictions remaining in place, and traffic volumes (until recently) being down versus prior years, officers have been able to focus efforts more on enforcement activities in both the commercial and passenger environments," a CBP spokesperson told CNN in a statement. "As cross border travel shifted to essential travel only, criminal organizations shifted their operations as well."

