Disaster declared after an Alaskan village was inundated by more than five feet of floodwater

(CNN) Residents of an Alaskan village were forced to evacuate after it was inundated last week by more than five feet of floodwater caused by an ice jam.

On Monday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster in the city of Buckland, a news release from his office said.

"I have directed all state agencies to provide assistance in the most expeditious manner possible," Dunleavy said in the release. "The flooding caused significant damage to homes, roads and utility infrastructure so a declaration is warranted to get the community back on its feet as soon as possible."

The disaster declaration has activated Alaska's Individual and Public Assistance programs from disaster recovery, the release said.

