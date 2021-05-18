Police search café for possible victim of serial killer

(CNN) Police in the UK will carry out excavation work at a café linked to infamous serial killer Fred West after reports of "possible evidence" that a body is buried there.

Forensic archaeologists called in to the Clean Plate café in Gloucester, southwestern England, have confirmed "there are a number of structural anomalies within the cellar that warrant further exploration," according to Gloucestershire Constabulary in a statement published Monday.

The property is linked to the disappearance of Mary Bastholm, who was 15 when she went missing in 1968.

Her disappearance has been connected to West, who along with his wife, Rose, sexually abused and killed a succession of young women. The couple's crimes spanned decades and they buried the bodies of their victims at their home in Gloucester.

In 1995 Rose West was given 10 life sentences and pronounced Britain's most prolific female serial killer. Her husband, Fred, confessed then hanged himself in jail.

