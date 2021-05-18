'I can't control God,' says Venus Williams following time violation due to heavy winds

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 5:30 AM ET, Tue May 18, 2021

Venus Williams is struggling for form ahead of the French Open.
(CNN)Venus Williams received some unwanted divine intervention during Monday's defeat to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, after she was given a time violation while waiting for heavy winds to die down before serving.

"If the wind blows, then I can't hit the ball," she told the umpire. "I can't control God, I can't control the wind. I'm just saying that if the wind blows, there is nothing I can do about that. I can't control God, talk to him," she added, pointing to the sky.
The seven-time grand slam champion went on to lose 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 to the 125th-ranked Schmiedlova at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, as she searches for some form going into next week's French Open.
    Williams has been hampered by injuries this season and is without a win since her first round victory over Kirsten Flipkens at the Australian Open in February.
      Schmiedlova has become something of a bogey player for Williams, winning four of their five matches.