Edward J. McCaffery is Robert C. Packard trustee chair in law and a professor of law, economics and political science at the University of Southern California. He is the author of "Fair Not Flat: How to Make the Tax System Better and Simpler" and founder of the People's Tax Page. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) Monday, May 17, was 2021 Tax Day in America. That is not normal, a reminder of the lingering pandemic that moved the IRS to extend its tax filing date a month from its usual April 15. But spring is in the air and there are signs of better days ahead. Masks are coming off and presidents are once again sharing their tax returns with the public.

With filing day now behind us, the tax-related news brought one more blast of a hopeful change in the weather. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff also released a summary of their tax return. The couple reported $1,695,225 in adjusted gross income and paid $621,893 in taxes. So not only does America have its first woman vice president, and our first woman of color vice president: we also have a woman of color vice president who last year made more than her White male boss.

How pleasant It is to be enjoying a hopeful spring again.