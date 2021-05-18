(CNN) —

After a year of little to no vacations, adjusting to the pandemic and perhaps dealing with body changes, the idea of shopping for swimwear can be so daunting.

Model and influencer Gessiqua Pugh said it best when she told us to “wear what you feel comfortable in and accentuate a part of your body that you like most.” If you’re looking to find swimsuits that suit your body or preferred coverage, she recommends looking to social media to see how certain styles look on body types that are similar to yours. Then, once you get your new suit, she advises you to practice wearing it around the house to “get comfortable with how the swimsuit looks on you and how it moves around your body so that you don’t have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions.”

Celebrity stylist Erin Noël is particularly excited about high-cut swim options for women these days. “The cut at the waist elongates the leg but still provides coverage over the tummy if needed,” she shares. She’s also seeing sculpted underwire in bikini tops and plenty of cutouts. Otherwise, she shares that “colors will range from pastels to animal prints, and her favorite trend for summer 2021, retro prints.” For men, she thinks the midlength shorts are a great option in pastels or fun prints as well.

Overall, celebrity stylist Kelvin “K.J.” Moody doesn’t think a bad swimsuit is possible. “Swimwear is like underwear — it hinges on how you feel about yourself (and your aesthetic) in that moment,” he says. “If you love what you are wearing, you are good to go!”

With this guidance in mind, we’ve rounded up some stylist-approved and top-rated swimsuit options for men and women of all body types. From itty-bitty bikinis and head-turning one-pieces to swim tunics and cheeky trunks, there’s sure to be a style below to suit your vibe.

Two-piece swimsuits

Summersalt The Plunge Bikini Top ($50; summersalt.com)

Summersalt has quickly risen to the top of our swim favorites, because the quality is out of this world. If your goals include toying the line between sexy and sophisticated, you seriously can’t go wrong with the brand’s Plunge Bikini Top. Pair it with the High Leg Mid Rise Bikini Bottom ($45; summersalt.com) that’s available up to size 22.

Girlfriend Collective Caspian Bikini Top ($48; girlfriend.com)

We head to Girlfriend Collective for outstanding activewear, and we’re excited to do the same for swimwear. Give everyone the cold shoulder with this one-shoulder top that’s available in four colors and up to size 6X. Grab the Bay Bikini Bottom ($38; girlfriend.com) to complete the look.

Melissa Simone Swim Enita Micro String Bikini Bottom ($80; revolve.com)

Leave it to Melissa Simone to design the ultimate itsy-bitsy bikini. Pair this with the matching string bikini top ($80; revolve.com) for your hot girl summer or next tanning day.

H&M+ High-Waist Bikini Bottom ($19.99; hm.com)

Have you ever seen a color as beautiful as the olive green of this bikini bottom? Likely not! Available in sizes 12 to 22, these high-waist, ruched bottoms won’t disappoint. We’re loving the matching bikini top ($24.99; hm.com) too, that’s available up to a DDD cup size.

Andrea Iyamah Luna Low-Waist Bikini ($127.40, originally $182; andreaiyamah.com)

“This is the swimsuit of my dreams!” says Pugh. “I love the wraparound detail on the top — it makes it a bit flirty, and the print is beautiful and vibrant!” You’ve likely seen other fashion insiders sporting this Black-owned brand on trips and social media alike. This suit comes in sizes up to 3X.

Old Navy High-Neck Tankini Swim Top ($39.99; oldnavy.com)

If a tankini is more your vibe, check out this tie-dye option by none other than Old Navy. It features a high-scoop neck, built-in bra and adjustable spaghetti straps for comfort, support and style. Be sure to add the Mid-Rise Bikini Bottoms ($19.99; oldnavy.com) to cart, too.

Good American Showoff Bottom ($59; goodamerican.com)

We could all use a leopard print bathing suit to make us feel extra fierce on a day by the water. “They have some support in the tummy area, but they don’t show too much of the goods when pulled up,” writes one reviewer who loves these Good American bottoms. Check out the matching Showoff Curve Top ($55; goodamerican.com) that’s available in sizes up to 5X.

Left On Friday Double Scoop Bikini Top ($84.95; backcountry.com)

If you prefer a sportier look that might provide support similar to a sports bra, look no further than this number by Left On Friday. Reviewers rave that it’s great for larger-chested women and is “super supportive.” Pair it with the brand’s Hi Hi Bikini Bottom ($84.95; backcountry.com) for your beach day.

Frankies Bikinis Nick Bikini Top ($65; revolve.com)

Frankies Bikinis makes an array of fun and flirty swimsuits, like this floral option here. Don’t be surprised when you and your friends all show up to your next beach day in a suit by the trendsetting brand. Complete the look with the matching Ziggy Bikini Bottom ($80; revolve.com).

Monki Maj-Lis Recycled Ribbed Texture High-Waist Bikini Bottoms ($12.75, originally $15; asos.com)

Our fashion experts consider Asos a favorite retailer to search for swimwear, amongst other things. Like where else are you going to find an amazing steal like these ribbed high-waist bikini bottoms?

Aerie Ribbed Longline Scoop Top ($29.96, originally $39.95; ae.com)

“This top paired with the high-cut bottom ($22.46, originally $29.95; ae.com) gave me so much confidence,” exclaims one reviewer who had never worn a bikini to the beach before. They shared that it was so comfortable that they even wore the top for the remainder of the day too.

Tropic of C Praia Bikini Top ($80; revolve.com)

Another trend we’ve been seeing all over our social feeds is the wrap bikini top, as seen on this number. But if you don’t want to wear it wrap-style, just tie it in the back as normal. Add the matching Praia Bikini Bottom ($70; revolve.com) to cart, too.

Aerie Ribbed Shine Crossover High-Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom ($26.21, originally $34.95; ae.com)

Aerie is one of our go-tos for the optimal combination of comfort and style for swim. For example, these high-cut bikini bottoms feature a crossover waistband that’ll suit any body type. We can totally see this paired with the brand’s Ribbed Shine Scoop Plunge Bikini Top ($26.21, originally $34.95; ae.com).

Pour Moi Fuller Bust Soleil Twist-Front Bikini Top ($56; asos.com)

“If you are busty, find swimwear with built-in cups,” suggests Moody. “It helps to shape and define your upper body to give you a great look.” We’ll be daydreaming about this twist-front bikini top for weeks that features a halterneck tie, clasp closure and light padding ranging from a D cup to an I cup. You can find the matching high-waist bikini bottom ($29; asos.com) on the site too.

Summersalt The Sun Shield Swim Tunic ($65; summersalt.com)

If you need full-coverage sun protection or simply prefer not to show much skin while you lounge out, opt for this swim tunic that reviewers rave about for helping them feel fashionable, pretty and confident. Definitely check out the Sun Shield Legging ($80; summersalt.com) for leg protection, too. It even features internal ties that attach to the tunic so that nothing flies up while you frolic.

Chromat Uniform Top ($98, originally $128; chromat.co)

Pugh looks to Chromat when she’s in the market for new swimwear, and we couldn’t agree more. Of the brand’s assortment, we couldn’t resist including this top that pairs vibrant colors against mesh sleeves and supportive underwire cups — plus, it’s available in sizes up to 3X. The Mikito Bottoms ($78; chromat.co) will complete the look.

Kona Sol Shirred Classic Bikini Bottom ($19.99; target.com)

These vintage-inspired bikini bottoms quickly caught our eye. The high-rise fit and ruching will suit many body types while providing tummy control. One reviewer shares that these feature a “super-soft, silky-feeling fabric and is comfortable for all-day use.” We love this with the brand’s Tie-Front Bikini Top ($19.99; target.com).

Lively The Busty Bralette ($45; wearlively.com)

Those of us who are a bit more busty deserve a plethora of swim top options too. We have our eyes on Lively’s Busty Bralette that’s made from 80% recycled nylon for sizes D through DDD. Pair it with the brand’s The High Waist bottoms ($45; wearlively.com) that are available in sizes up to 2X.

Jade Swim Halo Bikini Top ($120; revolve.com)

Give yourself a one-shoulder moment with this Halo Bikini Top by Jade Swim. The sweet lilac color works in the pastel trend that our fashion insiders adore. How cute is this top paired with the matching Most Wanted Bikini Bottom ($90; revolve.com)?

Swimsuits For All x GabiFresh Cup-Sized Off-the-Shoulder Bikini Set ($66, originally $126; swimsuitsforall.com)

Influencer Gabi Fresh partnered with Swimsuits For All to create a swimwear collection with curvy girls in mind inspired by her love of the 1970s. The collection, another favorite of Pugh’s, is the perfect combination of minimialism and maximalism like this lilac off-the-shoulder bikini set that’s practically irresistible in sizes up to an F-cup top and 24 bottom.

One-piece swimsuits

Summersalt The Sidestroke ($95; summersalt.com)

“I love this suit because it is flattering on most body types and especially great if you have a long torso,” says Moody. “Choose your favorite swimsuit shade and pair it with bold sunglasses, a sun hat, a large beach tote, cover-up, sunscreen, waterproof makeup, beach sandals and amaze all the guests at the pool!”

Nomads Swimwear Wave One-Piece ($125; nomadsswimwear.com)

Nomads Swimwear is another top pick by Pugh, and it’s easy to see why: The brand’s Wave One-Piece is love at first sight. Available in sizes up to 5X, this colorblocked number is made of a super-soft, sheerproof double-lined fabric that’ll accentuate each and every curve.

Solid & Striped The Nina Belt One-Piece Swimsuit ($158; shopbop.com)

Belted swimwear? Sign us up! It was that accessory that drew us in, but we stayed for the full-coverage style and adjustable straps of this one-piece swimsuit.

Andie Swim The Mykonos ($95; andieswim.com)

Andie Swim designed this to make you feel like a million bucks. Featuring full-coverage bottoms and light chest support, this suit, available up to size 3X, is sure to help you feel confident as you lounge in your chaise.

H&M Cutout Swimsuit ($24.99; hm.com)

“I have been seeing a lot of one-piece bathing suits with cutouts,” says Pugh, and we could not agree more. For only $25, get your hands on this on-trend suit by H&M that features a high cut and drawstrings at the bust and hips. Two reviewers even share that it’s their favorite swimsuit right now.

Beach Riot Carlie One-Piece ($128; revolve.com)

The patterned taupe wrap belt detail against the black swimsuit body is a cool take on a more traditional one-piece. Beach Riot has really outdone itself with this one.

Aerie Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit ($37.46, originally $49.95; ae.com)

This “accentuates your curves like nobody’s business,” says one reviewer who loves this wrap one-piece by Aerie. Another shares the same excitement after purchasing it to support their postpartum bod.

Eloquii Asymmetric Peplum Swimsuit ($139.95; eloquii.com)

Eloquii is one of our favorite brands, period, so we weren’t surprised to see some stunning swimsuit options. How cool is this Asymmetric Peplum Swimsuit that’s made of a shaping heavyweight fabric along with a supportive bra that’s available from size 12 to 28?

Monday Swimwear Aruba One-Piece ($192; mondayswimwear.com)

This seriously might be the most stunning one-piece we’ve ever seen. Available in ivory and black, this suit has a supportive under-bust band, wide straps and plunge front, which is both sophisticated and sexy.

Xhilaration Dusty Blue One-Piece Swimsuit ($29.99; target.com)

Of course Target delivers another cutout favorite, with this number by Xhilaration. The fun dusty blue will be the pop of color you’re craving this summer.

Andie Swim The Tulum ($95; andieswim.com)

If a major “Baywatch” moment is on your agenda this summer, look no further than Andie Swim’s The Tulum. It’s everything sporty and chic, featuring a sporty crisscross back, supportive fabric and removable cups that’ll hold you in all the right places.

Eberjey So Solid Loreta One-Piece ($159; revolve.com)

We’re obsessed with the ruffles cascading from the neck and shoulders down the back on this one-piece by Eberjey. Even better, reviewers share that this is a slimming suit, if that’s what you’re looking for in your next swim purchase.

Men’s swimsuits

Outerknown Apex Trunks by Kelly Slater ($145; outerknown.com)

“Outerknown is a go-to of mine for men’s denim, but they also have great swimwear,” explains Noël. “This line from Kelly Slater checks all the boxes — several print options, sustainable and the right length.”

Polo Ralph Lauren Traveler Solid Swim Trunks ($69.50; nordstrom.com)

Is a day by the pool calling your name? You can’t go wrong with a pair of trunks by Polo Ralph Lauren. These feature a 5.5-inch inseam for a casual but fun fit. Moody recommends you “measure your legs to find the best length fit for your body” if you’re unsure what will look best on you.

Beach Bros Swim Trunks (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)

“This is a great budget option with fun print and solid options,” says Noël. She’d opt for a playful print to get you in the summer mood. These even feature a quick-dry fabric to help you transition seamlessly from water to land.

Asos Design Runner Swim Shorts ($23; asos.com)

“This style is perfect for most body types,” says Moody. “Pair it with your favorite tennis or beach shoe, sunglasses, sunscreen and beach towel and you are guaranteed to have an amazing day at the pool or beach.”

Solid & Striped The Classic Midlength Striped Swim Shorts ($145; mrporter.com)

“I can’t mention Solid & Striped without adding a pick to my list. I love these shorts; they can easily take you from the beach to drinks too. The back pocket is a nice touch, and it allows you to easily throw on a layer for whatever comes after a day at the beach,” explains Noël.

