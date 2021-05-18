(CNN) A surfer has died after a suspected shark attack at a popular beach in New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

The man in his 50s suffered critical injuries to his upper thigh while surfing Tuesday morning, according to NSW Police.

Emergency services were called to Tuncurry Beach, Forster, around 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Sydney, at about 11.20 a.m. local time (9.20 p.m. Monday ET), police said.

The man actually spotted the shark early and tried to warn his friends, police superintendent Christopher Schilt told reporters at the scene.

CNN affiliate 9News reported that the man's three friends swam over to him and pulled him to shore. He went into cardiac arrest due to blood loss, 9News added.