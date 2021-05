Canada expected to pass US on first dose Covid vaccinations as demand declines among Americans

(CNN) After a devastating lack of vaccine supply earlier this year and a punishing third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Canada is set to catch up to and even surpass the United States this week in the percentage of people with at least one dose of vaccine, data projections show.

Almost 38% of the US population has been fully vaccinated, and about 48% has had at least one dose, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data . While Canada has less than 4% of those eligible fully vaccinated, it has vaccinated more than 46% with at least one dose.

The Our World in Data Covid-19 vaccination database estimates that Canada is currently administering 40% more doses daily per 100 people than the US, based on a seven-day average.

Canada has benefited from the decrease in vaccine demand within the US. Pfizer's Michigan manufacturing facility began shipping more doses to Canada than previously scheduled earlier this month as US vaccinations declined.

Canada has nearly 38 million people, and the US population is about nine times larger.

