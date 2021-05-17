(CNN) Police in Britain are investigating an attack on a rabbi Sunday that left him needing hospital treatment.

Officers went to the location in Chigwell, just outside London, on Sunday afternoon following reports of a religiously aggravated assault, Essex Police said in a statement Monday.

"It is believed that two teenagers stepped out in front of the victim's vehicle whilst he was driving, they shouted at him and spoke in a derogatory way about his religion before going on to damage his car," the police department said.

"When he got out of his car to confront them, he was attacked with an unknown object causing him to require hospital treatment," it added.

The victim's phone was stolen during the attack by two boys, thought to be aged 15-18, who left the scene on foot, police added.

Read More