More rain fell in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Monday than during the two damaging hurricanes last year

(CNN) Torrential rain has fallen across portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana on Monday leading to dangerous flash flooding across the region.

Rainfall totals were between 7-14 inches and flash flood emergencies were issued for Western Jefferson County in Texas and Eastern Calcasieu Parish in Louisiana, which includes the city of Lake Charles. The National Weather Service (NWS) described the situation as "particularly dangerous."

By Monday evening, Lake Charles had received more than 12 inches of rain, according to the NWS.

Resident Derek Williams told CNN that the water rose so quickly that it only took 45 minutes for a car parked on the street to be completely submerged. He added that it was his neighbor's friend's car and that they were safe.

"The only time it's flooded like this in the last little while was during Hurricane Delta," said Williams. "And even then it took all day to get this high."

